Jeff Sessions Asked for Obama U.S. Attorneys' Resignations

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara was among the 46 Obama administration U.S. Attorneys asked to resign over the weekend. He initially refused, but later announced he had been fired. ( Reuters photo )

Over the weekend, Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested the resignations of the 46 remaining Obama administration U.S. attorneys stationed across the country in what many will probably consider a much-needed draining of the swamp.

The move was hardly unprecedented. Both presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama did the same thing. And, in fact, Sessions was "fired" as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama by President Bill Clinton.

But that didn't stop the liberal mainstream media from making it a bigger deal that it probably is.

More than half of the Obama-appointed U.S. attorneys had already resigned. Removing the rest opens the door for ensuring the appointment of new lawyers who will more vigorously advance the president's law-and-order agenda.

Among those who were asked to resign was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, who was investigating possible corruption within the Clinton Foundation. The universally well respected attorney, who had a reputation for rooting out corruption wherever he found it—irrespective of political affiliations—refused to resign and was ultimately given the phrase that made the president famous: "You're fired."

"Today, I was fired from my position as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York," Bharara said in a statement Saturday afternoon. "Serving my country as U.S. attorney here for the past seven years will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life, no matter what else I do or how long I live."

Among the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan's current high-profile cases is a criminal investigation into New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and several of his associates over alleged fundraising improprieties, and his recent indictment of nine associates of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Bharara had met with the then-president-elect at Trump Tower shortly after the election in November and emerged from the meeting to announce that he had been asked to stay on. His past alliances with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may have played a role in changing the president's mind.

It's unclear how this will affect any ongoing investigation of the Clinton Foundation.

