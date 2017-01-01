Lance Wallnau Prophesies the Ezra Move

Dr. Lance Wallnau shared a new vision regarding what is to come for the United States of America over the weekend. ( Facebook photo )

Lance Wallnau was among the first to see and share that the Lord was setting up President Donald Trump to be the "Cyrus" leader to the United States.

And now, over the past weekend, he has shared what he is seeing and hearing that will come next in this new movement God is making in America. In the video above, which he shared live for his Facebook audience, he urged prayers of divine protection continue over the new president and his family.

"No person ever shook up the global order like this guy," he wrote. "Some people are dreaming of explosive devices.

"We thank you God for President Trump and cover him and his family in the mighty blood of Jesus and decree that this President will complete his divine assignment to tear up to plant and to build."

Wallnau shared this new word while "in the mountain tucked away in Moravian Falls where Rick Joyner writes his books and angels have been sighted." He said this "fresh download from the Lord" came to him while he met with Joyner, and shared a part of it during the video above—the discussion of this new word begins at about the five-minute mark.

He spoke in greater detail about what the Lord shared on Sunday night. He shared that via Facebook Live in the video below.

