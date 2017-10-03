American Bar Association Rates President Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

The American Bar Association has come out with a rating for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch. ( Reuters photo )

Senate Democrats' hopes of derailing President Donald Trump's nomination of 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court took another major hit with a new letter sent from the American Bar Association to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

In the letter, the ABA states that Gorsuch is "well-qualified" to replace the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia on the high court. The "well-qualified" rating is the highest given by the Bar to judges seeking Senate confirmation.

Here's the full text of the letter:

The ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary has completed its evaluation of the professional qualifications of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, whom the president has nominated to the United States Supreme Court. As you know, the Committee confines its evaluation to the qualities of integrity, professional competence and judicial demeanor. After an exhaustive evaluation process, the Committee has determined by unanimous vote that Judge Gorsuch is "Well-Qualified" for the position of associate justice of the Supreme Court.

By separate letter, I have notified Donald F. McGahn, II, White House Counsel, of the Committee's rating.

A copy of this letter has been provided to Judge Gorsuch.

A number of Democrats are still insisting they want to block Gorsuch's confirmation, but doing so is becoming an increasingly dangerous proposition, politically, for several senators who hail from states the president won last November. Christians concerned about pro-life matters and religious freedom issues are excited at the prospect of swinging the balance of the Supreme Court.

While Gorsuch's confirmation will maintain the makeup of the high court prior to Scalia's death, it could lead to a more conservative court in the future.

