Prophecy: Trump Presidency is Marking the Invasion of the Kingdom of God

I believe that Lance Wallnau was one of the first (if not the first) to prophesy that Donald Trump would be the 45th President—a Cyrus king according to Isaiah 45; chosen to release God's captive people. Many prophetic voices have since received revelations that agree and confirm this as God's word and God's will! Recently, I was in the Lord's presence praying about the year ahead and the resources needed to implement God's strategies for this season of reprieve, when the Lord led me to the passage in Ezra 1:

"Now in the first year of Cyrus king of Persia, that the word of the Lord by the mouth of Jeremiah might be fulfilled, the LORD stirred up the spirit of Cyrus king of Persia, so that he made a proclamation...Who is among you of all His people? May his God be with him, and let him go up to Jerusalem which is in Judah, and build the house of the LORD God of Israel (He is God), which is in Jerusalem." (Ezra 1:1,3 emphasis mine)

The most recent prophetic articles I have written have all been related to the presidency of Donald J. Trump in some way, and God has not yet released me from this assignment. This is because this new Presidency is a sign and a wonder, marking the invasion of the Kingdom of God moving into a reset over our nation.

In the Bible, Heaven moved in response to the anointed prayer of God's servant Daniel who, having read Jeremiah's prophecy, understood that the appointed time had come for the great release!

"Daniel, understood by the books the number of the years specified by the word of the Lord through Jeremiah the prophet, that He would accomplish seventy years in the desolations of Jerusalem." (Daniel 9:2 emphasis mine)

In the First Year of King Cyrus

Spiritual doors supernaturally swung open by the Might and Power of our God, for the release of His people to fulfill their destiny—the return to His original intentions for their lives!

The Father's plan charted the course for His people to accomplish great and marvelous things in His name, just as He had told them when they were first taken captive to Babylon: "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on Me and come and pray to Me, and I will listen to you'" (Jeremiah 29:11-12 emphasis mine).

Heaven is now gathering its troops for the great release! Those who have ears to hears are hearing the marching orders! Many who were taken captive to Babylon were content to remain in captivity—to what was known and familiar to them. But for others, their hearts burned with longing and passion for Jerusalem, with the desire to move and flow in sync with the burning heart of God for the completion of His purposes!

They said YES! They packed their bags and set out into the unknown, trusting the Father with their lives and their destinies, and trusting the Holy Spirit's direction!

The Father says He knows the plans He has for us! These plans are not just for us to have a nice house and a nice car—these are nation, city and life transforming plans for our families and our communities, marked by eternity. In Isaiah 1:19, God says that if we are willing and obedient we will eat the best of the land! The choice is ours, as was told to the captives in Babylon by King Cyrus:

"Any of you who are His people may go to Jerusalem in Judah to rebuild this Temple of the LORD, the God of Israel, who lives in Jerusalem. And may your God be with you!" (Ezra 1:3 emphasis mine)

The Great Wealth Transfer

God has promised that we would have the best—He is now about to release the great transfer of wealth, long-awaited and prophesied over many years. All because the TIME has come to build, and the Kingdom of God is at hand—fast approaching!

The time has come for every willing person to be released into their calling and ministry—a ministry that God, in hiddenness, has been making the necessary preparations during the last season. All the needed resources and supplies to accomplish our mandate will be released as we make the steps of faith according to His leading.

Ezra reveals three sources from which the great wealth transfer was released to those whose hearts God had stirred to go: firstly, the supply came through friends and neighbors who chose to remain. "And in any locality where survivors may now be living, the people are to provide them with silver and gold, with goods and livestock, and with freewill offerings for the temple of God in Jerusalem." (Ezra 1:4 emphasis mine)

The second source of supply came by way of the return of all the treasures stolen during the captivity. Over the years, God has been keeping account and records of all that belongs to us, stolen by the destroyer and enemy of our souls. Like Cyrus, God will command that everything stolen from us—finances, relationships, our joy, hope and our health, be returned!

Donald Trump is a sign to all that God is faithful and is presently working to bring this to pass. "Moreover, King Cyrus brought out the articles belonging to the temple of the LORD, which Nebuchadnezzar had carried away from Jerusalem... In all, there were 5,400 articles of gold and of silver." (Ezra 1:7,11)

The third source of supply was the treasuries of the King! The vaults of Heaven were opened! Our Father who owns all the silver and all the gold, and the cattle on a thousand hills is able to supernaturally open any door, at any time! He is also able to open unknown sources of supply, and cause to be manifest things that are not—as though they are!

"In the first year of King Cyrus, King Cyrus issued a decree concerning the house of God at Jerusalem: 'Let the house be rebuilt, the place where they offered sacrifices; and let the foundations of it be firmly laid... Let the expenses be paid from the King's treasury.'" (Ezra 6:3-4 emphasis mine)

Fulfilling the Promises of God

In Ezra chapter 6 (now during King Darius' reign) a search was made in the archives to find where the promises were written, previously given to the people in the first year of King Cyrus. In the last month, God has instructed me to go back to my old journals and re-visit all the prophetic words given to me, the promises given, and the revelations regarding the call on my life.

As I began to meditate on these things, the Holy Spirit was moving, stirring my heart and igniting passion to believe again, to hope again, and to get ready to take the leap of faith into destiny! During worship one morning, I had a vision of a scroll being presented to me, having golden writing on it, and tied with a golden ribbon. I asked the Lord what it meant and He said it was the gift of my destiny!

Divine destiny is a gift given by God to be treated with awe; in the set time, when we have been prepared to treasure, guard, protect and hold what He intends to give—He presents this gift to us! Ezra chapter 6 describes the great wealth transfer provided by the God of Heaven stored up for His great work to begin:

"Their expenses are to be fully paid out of the royal treasury, from the revenues of Trans-Euphrates, so that the work will not stop. Whatever is needed—young bulls, rams, male lambs for burnt offerings to the God of Heaven, and wheat, salt, wine and olive oil, as requested by the priests in Jerusalem—must be given them daily without fail, so that they may offer sacrifices pleasing to the God of Heaven and pray for the well-being of the king and his sons." (Ezra 6:8-10 emphasis mine)

With recent revelations given, the Lord continues to call me to lay emphasis on the significance of what is being handed to us in this period of history, so as not to waste one moment of the gift of this God-given opportunity. We must make maximum use of the reprieve that He has graciously given for His will to be accomplished in this momentous hour of history to, "...root out and to pull down, to destroy and overthrow, to build and to plant" (Jeremiah 1:10).

Through the Trump Presidency, great favor is now being given to the Church in the US to accomplish God's mandate, as a season of prosperity has opened—I believe this will extend to the Church globally.

There are important things the Kingdom of God intends to accomplish during this time! Those who have ears to hear, who understand the times and the scope of what God intends, will quickly get on board and be used to implement God's strategies. Let's pray for wisdom to understand the times so you may be counted among these faithful servants so you too can fulfill all that God is wanting to accomplish in these days.

Things Will Accelerate Quickly

I recently had a dream where I gave birth to a child who, over the course of a few days, went through rapid stages of growth from a baby to a toddler, to walking and talking. God was revealing through this dream that ministries are about to be birthed and will accelerate rapidly, and it is now time to get on board with Him!

God is giving the Church back its voice to become a change agent in the world. I believe this next era will bring exciting innovation and strategies to accelerate the work of God, as was the case in other notable times of History. The Lord showed me that those in President Trump's Cabinet such as Rex Tillerson, Nicky Haley and Betsy DeVos have been in preparation throughout their lives for this notable moment of history, and will become a Cabinet that will transform America and change world History.

God has also assembled His apostolic, prophetic Cabinet who will manifest from obscurity to come forth in this hour! These are men and women of excellence, specialists in their areas of expertise; representing facets of our beautiful Bridegroom King—Jesus Christ. All the glory of His magnificent attributes will be showcased in this hour—His boundless Creativity, eternal Wisdom, Transcendent Nature and His Boundless Heart. These men and women each have key assignments, that together in union, will bring forth the full representation of Christ—the fullness of His Stature!

In this hour, Jesus will receive all the Glory!

"In a loud voice they were saying: 'Worthy is the Lamb, who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and strength and honor and glory and praise!'" (Revelation 5:12)

Faith Marie Baczko is the Pastor of Yahweh's House Fellowship and the President of Headstone Ministries International and Schools of The Last Wine. She brings significant revelation to mobilize, equip, and strengthen the Body for this momentous time of history. Her teachings are rich with revelatory insight released to undergird the work of preparation for the Saints to be fashioned into a holy sanctuary for the coming of the Lord. She is a prophetic preacher, encourager, author, and international speaker, ministering the Word of the Lord to the nations. She has held many conferences and seminars in South America and the Caribbean.

This article was originally published at ElijahList.com. Used with permission.

