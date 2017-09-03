Report: FBI Investigation Into Russian Election Interference Isn't Going to Make Democrats Happy

According to a report citing intelligence sources, the FBI has concluded an investigation into links between the Russian government and the Trump administration and has found no evidence of wrongdoing. ( Reuters photo )

The narrative that President Donald Trump may have colluded with the Russian government, which in term helped him win last year's election, espoused by Democrats bent on stalling out, delegitimizing and otherwise distracting from the accomplishments of the Trump administration, took one final blow this week.

According to a report from Circa, which quotes anonymous intelligence sources, the FBI has already concluded its investigation into the alleged ties between the Russian government and the Trump administration. It didn't find anything that will make those Democrats very funny.

Circa reports:

The months-long FBI counterintelligence investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential campaign briefly investigated a computer server tied to Donald Trump's businesses near the end of the election but has not gathered evidence of election tampering to date that would warrant criminal charges against any of the president's associates, Circa has learned.

U.S. officials, who spoke only on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the information, said there is widespread frustration among intelligence professionals who have watched in horror as a normally secretive process has been distorted by media leaks and politicians uneducated about how counterintelligence operations actually work.

"We have people spouting off who don't know the difference between FISA surveillance and a wiretap or a counterintelligence probe versus a special prosecutor, and it has hurt our ability to get to the truth and has wrongly created the impression that intelligence officials have a political agenda," said one source directly familiar with the drama.

Click here to read the rest of the article.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.