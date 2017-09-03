Kim Davis Had Her Day in Court (Again)

County Clerk Kim Davis had yet another day in court as LGBT activists continue their attempt to "punish" her for living out her Christian faith. ( Reuters photo )

About a year and a half ago, Kim Davis, the county clerk from Kentucky who was jailed when she refused to violate her conscience and her deeply held religious beliefs regarding same-sex "marriage," won a resounding victory for the cause of religious liberty.

But the LGBT movement just won't give up.

Wednesday, attorneys for Liberty Counsel presented oral arguments in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals urging against reinstating one of the lawsuits filed against Davis. Ermold v. Davis was dismissed, along with three others, after the Kentucky state legislature amended the marriage license process to repeal the requirement that her name and signature must appear on marriage licenses.

David Ermold, the plaintiff in the case, has already seen Davis thrown in jail for six days for living out her faith. He also has the marriage license he sought in hand. But, as Liberty Counsel Assistant Vice President of Legal Affairs Roger Gannam has pointed out, he's continuing to push to have the county clerk "punished" for her faith.

"The Ermold plaintiffs are not satisfied with the marriage license they received while Kim Davis was in jail," he said. "Their vain claims for money and attention were rightfully dismissed, and the court should deny their vindictive attempt to take away the religious liberty victory Kim Davis secured for all Americans who want to perform public service without giving up their constitutional rights."

Following the hearing, there hasn't been an update from Liberty Counsel. It could take several weeks to get a decision from the appeals court.

Earlier this week, a judge denied a request in a separate case to force Davis to pay attorney's fees to the American Civil Liberties Union. As the judge noted, they were not the "prevailing parties" in the case, which had been dismissed, and were not entitled to any money from Davis.

