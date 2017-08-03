Liberals Losing It Over Ben Carson's Comments About Slaves Need a Little History Lesson

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson is under fire for comments he made about slaves that were similar to comments President Barack Obama made just two years ago—and didn't receive any outrrage. ( Reuters photo )

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson is drawing the ire of liberals for recently referring to slaves as immigrants, but their silence two years ago when another prominent African-American said the same thing is coming back to bite them.

This week, Carson said:

That's what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.

The rage from the left has been seething, including a profanity-laced outburst from Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson. But no one seemed to have any trouble when President Barack Obama uttered this back in 2015:

Certainly, it wasn't easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty. But, like you, they no doubt found inspiration in all those who had come before them. And they were able to muster faith that, here in America, they might build a better life and give their children something more.

