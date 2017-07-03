Prophecy: The Bull vs. the Shark

( Public domain images )

Prophetic authors Jon and Jolene Hill, founders of Lamplighter Ministries, recently shared a word from the Lord about a "conflict of thrones" taking place in Washington, D.C.

But, they added, there is good news:

I believe a recent dream the Lord gave me prophetically exposes the true purpose behind recent attacks against the Trump administration. Holy Spirit is also warning us all personally. The keys within this dream are essential to help you embrace this new season and navigate through it.

So in a moment let us explore the dream, and then I will close with a prophetic perspective regarding the Trump administration.

After reflecting upon the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Hamills wrote about the prophecy. It involves an ocean, a sandbar, a shark and a bull. But with it, there is a warning about making assumptions:

Now this is a very important key for you to navigate through this new season. You cannot make assumptions based on experiences or revelation alone from the previous season. We must hear from Holy Spirit afresh!

In the end, they offered five prayer points for the Trump administration:

Sharks are after the bull—pursuing Donald Trump to take down his administration. Pray for exposure of "agents of sabotage."

Sharks are targeting the legs—the most vulnerable parts of the Trump administration, the pillars which ensure stability. These sharks seek to purposefully undermine. Declare God's deliverance from these adversaries (See 2 Kin. 17:38-39.)

We must seek God's higher ground—that's the place of safety for us personally and for the Trump administration. The truth will make you free.

We must pray for the NSC—and for other government spheres the Lord highlights to you. Pray in the spirit to make your way through these murky waters. Pray until you receive breakthrough.

The Lord is your breaker—He goes before you to prepare the way. He also vows to protect and defend you along the way (seem Mic. 2:13, Ex. 23:20). Pray for sustained breakthrough and revelation of truth as His movement marches forth.

