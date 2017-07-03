Prophecy: A Vision on the West Lawn

( Public Domain Image )

Prophetic author Chad Taylor recently discussed a vision he had four years ago involving Rick Joyner, two of our nation's Founding Fathers and a legendary Native American figure, who had gathered on the west lawn of the White House.

Intrigued?

Taylor wrote about the word he received from the Lord in an article published Monday at Elijah List. In it, he said:

The vision was vivid and iridescent. The entire landscape was like a silent movie, in full color but without sound. I had an aerial view of Washington D.C. which abruptly focused in on the White House. As the vision centered in on the scene below, I saw Rick Joyner on the west lawn, walking toward the veranda. He went straight up to a side door, intent on something inside and then entered the White House. What seemed like only a minute or two, Rick Joyner emerged from the same door and went across the West Lawn with a document rolled up tightly under one arm.

As he cut across the grass, the vision focused out, wide like a camera lens, and I noticed what had been a press conference with rows of seats, a podium and a small rectangular table. Rick went straightaway to the table and carefully unfolded the document, turning it this way and that way. Then all at once, he was joined by three other men who approached from different directions, equally intent on what was displayed on the table. I saw every detail, the clothes they wore, the expressions on their faces and the urgency that seemed to exude with every movement. They were clearly men on a mission, and the object on the table held their absolute attention.

The other men in Taylor's vision were George Washington, our nation's first president; George Whitefield, who led the First Great Awakening in America; and Hiawatha, who was a founder of the Iroquois Confederacy. The document over which they were working was the Constitution of the United States.

Taylor concluded:

I saw with abrupt clarity that the vision was for such a time as this. Despite the fact that I received the vision four years ago and have never made it public until this time, it is a "now" word, an appointed time. As Habakkuk asserted, "For the vision is yet for an appointed time; but it speaks of the end, and does not lie. If it delays, wait for it; it will surely come, it will not delay" (Hab. 2:3).

This is a "now" word for a time in which we are also facing some of the most implacable attacks on our Constitution and a concerted effort to erode the very foundation of this nation. A time of unprecedented assault on everything Godly and good in the world. As the prophet warned in Isaiah 5:20, "Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who exchange darkness for light and light for darkness, who exchange bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!"

Take note of Daniel in this season, who fervently prayed for God's intervention yet endured setbacks and discouragement because of the relentless unabated spiritual warfare against him and his nation Israel. We too are facing spiritual battles of monumental proportion, but with God's strength and one another, we will be a "threefold cord" that is not easily broken (see Eccl. 4:12).

Akin to Daniel, historic breakthrough is on the horizon and we will evoke His promises of revival and breakthrough. Habakkuk 1:5 seems to capture the timeline of history that we are currently in, "Look among the nations, and watch—wonder and be amazed! For I am doing a work in your days that you would not believe, though it were told you." Also remembering an accurate account of our history and praying with focused intensity for our streets, cities, nation, the world and calling into remembrance 2 Corinthians 2:14: "Now thanks be to God who always causes us to triumph in Christ and through us reveals the fragrance of His knowledge in every place." We will prevail!

Click here to read the entire article at the Elijah List website.

