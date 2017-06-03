The Globalists Strike Back: British NATO General Says Russia Committed an Act of War

NATO Deputy Supreme Commander Allied Forces Europe Gen. Sir Adrian Bradshaw has accused Russia of an act of war in its efforts to influence the U.S. presidential election. ( EUFOR BiH photo )

In a recent interview, NATO's most senior British officer declared that Russia attempts to influence the American presidential election in 2016 could be deemed an act of war that could trigger the alliance's Article V mutual assistance clause.

Currently, Article V states that an armed attack against one or more members of the North Atlantic Alliance is considered an attack against all of them. Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Sir Adrian Bradshaw said allegations of interference in elections and disinformation campaigns could cause the definition of an "attack" to be widened.

Here are a couple of his comments about Russia:

It is a political decision, but it is not out of the question that aggression, blatant aggression, in a domain other than conventional warfare might be deemed to be Article V.

Russia poses a hybrid threat to NATO members. It's not just the threat of overt military attack, but it's a raft of other measures, including covert, paramilitary and non-military activities, some of which will be coordinated by the intelligence arms of Russia. And we as NATO need to have our antenna tuned to the signs that this sort of hostile activity is going on.

The alarming ease with which Bradshaw is willing to ratchet up the prospects of war with Russia should be a stark reminder that even though Brexit won last year, that doesn't mean globalists don't remain in control of key institutions in the United Kingdom.

