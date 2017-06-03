'This Could Be Bigger Than Watergate'

The "love" between presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama is officially gone after the former accused the latter on Saturday of wiretapping his campaign headquarters during the 2016 election. ( Reuters photo )

President Donald Trump set the political world ablaze Saturday with a stunning accusation against his predecessor's administration that, if true, would be absolutely devastating for Democrats.

As is usually the case, it all started on Twitter, where he posted the following tweets:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

Immediately, the liberal mainstream media—even supposedly conservative outlets like FOX News Channel—were demanding proof to back up the claims. This, of course, being the same media that takes the "Russian connection" claims so seriously—without a shred of actual evidence of any wrongdoing.

But it was the mainstream media that prompted the tweets in the first place. Breitbart News reported:

Intentionally or accidentally, Trump just forced the press to admit how weak the bulk of those allegations were. The wiretapping timeline that has drawn so much attention since Saturday night was largely based on mainstream media reporting. The media is effectively saying, "Hey, wait, we were just blowing smoke. We didn't think anyone would take those reports seriously and build a case that Obama was wiretapping Trump. We just wanted to make Trump look bad by pumping up vague rumors that he and his campaign might have been under observation!"

Amazingly, the same media that just went through 48 hours of convulsions over a bogus "perjury" charge against Attorney General Jeff Sessions is happy to cite an actual, admitted perjurer, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, as an unimpeachable source on the exact issue he lied about to Congress. They also expect the American people to trust former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes, who openly bragged of his ability to mislead credulous reporters and construct phony narratives to sell the Iran nuclear deal.

The Obama administration's enthusiasm for surveillance and using government power against its political enemies is a matter of shameful record. The no-holds-barred "Resistance" mindset among Democrats is painfully obvious. If they are running a "silent coup" against Trump, it's the loudest silent coup in history. You can scarcely sleep at night over the racket this silent coup makes.

Leaders within the intelligence community have denied any wiretapping occurred. But Trump stuck with his claims. And on Sunday, he officially called on Congress to investigate the matter fully.

"Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling," the White House statement said. "President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016."

The statement also said neither the president nor the White House would comment further until such oversight is conducted.

One major voice in the conservative movement is decidedly in Trump's corner for this fight. Nationally syndicated radio host Mark Levin called out the Obama administration's "police state tactics," and demanded a congressional investigation. As Joel B. Pollak reported:

In summary: the Obama administration sought, and eventually obtained, authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign; continued monitoring the Trump team even when no evidence of wrongdoing was found; then relaxed the NSA rules to allow evidence to be shared widely within the government, virtually ensuring that the information, including the conversations of private citizens, would be leaked to the media.

Levin called the effort a "silent coup" by the Obama administration and demanded that it be investigated.

In addition, Levin castigated Republicans in Congress for focusing their attention on Trump and Attorney General Sessions rather than Obama.

The liberal media ran immediately to one of its most reliable sources of GOP establishment anti-Trump angst—Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)—for reaction. He said:

I'm very worried that our president is suggesting the former president has done something illegal. I'd be very worried if in fact the Obama administration was able to obtain a warrant lawfully about Trump campaign activity with foreign governments. It's my job as United States senator to get to the bottom of this.

The other side of the story ... If the former President of the United States was able to obtain a warrant lawfully to monitor Trump's campaign for violating the law, that would be the biggest scandal since Watergate.

Don't expect an immediate resolution to this issue. It will take months for a congressional investigation to be completed, even if Obama administration officials fully cooperate.

