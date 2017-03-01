Must-See Video: The Story Behind 'On Time and Under Budget'

Some pundits fault President Donald Trump for an offhand comment about the complexity of repealing and replacing Obamacare. "Nobody knew health care could be so complicated," Trump said during a meeting of the nation's governors at the White House.

But former House Speaker Newt Gingrich gives Trump credit for his attitude toward Washington, arguing his unique business perspective is an asset to the Oval Office. As an example, Gingrich offers a story from back in the 1980s, when Trump rescued the city of New York by repairing and renovating the iconic Wollman skating rink in Central Park.

Trump employed many of the same tactics he still uses today, such as "harassing" elected officials through the media, Gingrich recounts, and was able to pull off the project under time and under budget.

Watch our video to hear the story, and why Gingrich thinks it's so telling of the man in the White House today—the man with a $1 trillion plan to repair the nation's infrastructure.

Kelsey Harkness is a senior news producer at The Daily Signal.

This article was originally published at DailySignal.com. Used with permission.

