Now They're Going After Jeff Sessions (Again)

Democrats, obsessed with possible communications between the Trump administration and the Russian government, are now accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of lying under oath during his confirmation hearing. ( Reuters photo )

First Mike Flynn, now Jeff Sessions.

In his capacity as a United States Senator and has a member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, the attorney general met twice last year with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. But, because he was also a leading surrogate and campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, Democrats—who remain obsessed with any and all contacts between Trump administration officials and the Russian government—are now demanding that he resign.

DoJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said Sessions had 25 meetings with envoys from foreign powers during the course of the presidential campaign. Such meetings aren't illegal, nor are they out of the ordinary.

Democrats and the liberal mainstream media, however, have attempted to paint the activities as illegal in a disinformation campaign meant to discredit and delegitimize the Trump presidency. House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued the following statement Thursday morning:

Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearing before the Senate. Under penalty of perjury, he told the Senate Judiciary Committee, "I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians." We now know that statement is false.

Attorney General Sessions has never had the credibility to oversee the FBI investigation of senior Trump officials' ties to the Russians. That is why Democrats have consistently called for Sessions to recuse himself from any oversight of the investigation.

Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the attorney general must resign. Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians.

Pelosi's statement focuses on a question posed by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), who asked Sessions how he would react if he learned that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign had communicated with the Russian government or elements of the Russian security establishment.

"I'm not aware of any of those activities," the attorney general said. "I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians."

Isgur Flores said that response was directly related to his role on the campaign, not his role as a senator. But, the chorus of calls for his resignation are growing, just as they did with the former national security adviser.

