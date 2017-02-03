Sean Spicer Opens Up About His Faith

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer opened up—just a little—about his faith during Wednesday's meeting with the White House press corps. ( Reuters photo )

For many Christians, particularly Catholics like White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Ash Wednesday is an important day on the calendar.

It became a topic of discussion between President Donald Trump's chief spokesman and the White House press corps on Wednesday during a short press gaggle when Blake Burman of FOX Business Network asked if Spicer had "taken ashes" yet. Here's full exchange:

Burman: Sean, this is a follow-up on the—from the heart. Was the President's softening of his immigration stand one from the heart or one from the political handbook? Let's put it that way. And did you get ashes this morning?

Spicer: Well, as soon as—I mean, not that I'm a big fan of sharing, but I will be going to get my ashes later in a little bit. So—

Burman: (Inaudible)

Spicer: I appreciate that. I will (inaudible) in mass, and I'll let my mom know that you appreciate that, and my parish priest. [Laughter]

Burman: —might be able to see you—

Spicer: I try to keep a little bit of the church and state out of this.

Burman: Do you have a confession?

Spicer: Huh?

Burman: Do you a have a confession while you're up there? [Laughter]

Spicer: There's three parts to Lent: alms giving, penance, and prayer. And I will make sure that I spend all 40—

Burman: Can you answer the first part of the question?

Spicer: No, I'm good with—I'm sorry I got lost in my faith. [Laughter]

Burman: The President's softening --

Spicer did eventually answer the question, saying that he didn't necessarily agree the president had "softened" his position on immigration. But his "getting lost" in his faith for a moment offered perhaps a much-needed diversion, if only for a moment, from the generally combative nature of the daily press briefings.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.