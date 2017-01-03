Franklin Graham: That Was One of the Best Speeches I've Ever Heard

Rev. Franklin Graham heaped high praise on President Donald Trump's first speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. ( BGEA photo )

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) called President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress a "home run."

"That was a home run. President Trump delivered a bold, optimistic message to the American people," he said. "We now have a government unified around a simple, but important principle: Empowering the people—not Washington—is the way to build a better future for our country. This is a president who is serious about tackling our biggest challenges and improving people's lives.

"Obamacare is one of the biggest challenges that the American people face. Congress and the White House are united in our promise to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a patient-centered system. Tonight, we made progress on that pledge as President Trump demonstrated that he and the House are coalescing around a particular replacement plan, including a tax credit to help individuals buy a health plan that fits their needs.

"From repealing and replacing Obamacare to revamping our outdated tax code and keeping our country safe from the threat of radical Islam, we are committed to working with the Trump administration to deliver results. In fact, we have already delivered results on multiple fronts—including repealing harmful regulations that have hamstrung our economy. There is a lot more work to do, and we are ready to keep working for the American people. I want to thank President Trump for putting us on a path to a better future."

Even liberals in the mainstream media had to pause their 24-hour bashing to admit that it was a good speech. Rachel Maddow said everyone had to acknowledge it was a good speech. Van Jones said it was the moment Donald Trump "became President Trump," and that as a result, he predicted the president would serve a full eight years.

But one man, who's heard a lot of impressive speeches in his lifetime—the Rev. Franklin Graham—heaped even higher praise on the president Tuesday night:

"President Donald J. Trump's speech tonight was one of the best I've ever heard. He clearly laid out a vision for America. It is my prayer that Democrats and Republicans alike will give him a chance to do what he has outlined to do. Join me in praying for the president. May God bless America again!"

