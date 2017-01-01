Franklin Graham Compares George W. Bush's Daughter Speech to Raising Money for Nazi Death Camps

George W. Bush's daughter Barbara is the keynote speaker at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser. ( REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

George W. Bush's daughter Barbara Bush will be the keynote speaker at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser. Evangelist Franklin Graham rebuked the move as akin to fundraising for Nazi Germany death camps.

"Planned Parenthood is the #1 abortion provider in the United States. Raising funds for this organization is like raising money to fund a Nazi death camp—like Auschwitz, except for innocent babies in their mother's wombs!" Graham posted to Facebook.

"Reports say they perform over 300,000 abortions per year. And this is the organization whose employees were caught on video trying to sell baby body parts over wine. Disgusting," he continued.

George W. Bush is considered the most pro-life president on record, according to CNS News.

"In the annals of history, George W. Bush will be remembered as a president who believed and fought to protect innocent human life," Wendy Wright, president of Concerned Women for America (CWA), said. "While we'll never know how many lives were saved, and rarely will a person know that his or her life was rescued because of his policies, we do know that he set a standard that others can follow."

