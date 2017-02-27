Did You Know This is Happening at a College Campus Near You?

At last week's Conservative Political Action Conference on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., The Daily Signal asked college students about what's happening on their campuses. From sanctuary campuses to free speech zones, conservative students detail some of the spectacles they've witnessed lately. Watch our video to hear what's happening.

This article was originally published at DailySignal.com. Used with permission.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.