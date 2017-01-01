Ben Peters Says He's Seeing a Prophetic Call to Arms

( Public Domain Image )

Prophetic author Ben Peters wrote for the Elijah List on Monday that "God's hand is powerfully touching His chosen apostles in this incredibly strategic time in the history of the Church."

He wrote:

Their ministry anointing has gone to a new level and very significant revelation is being released to teach and empower every Believer to fulfill their God-ordained role in the expansion of His glorious Kingdom on this planet.

As I read the Scripture, I am seeing and discerning truth that has been previously hidden from my eyes. I want to ask the simple question: Why is God revealing and empowering His apostles so powerfully now?

In God's perfect timing, he added, world events—particularly in the United States—have confirmed to him that the Lord is "up to something amazing and huge" and that the apostles are being positioned to take a leadership role. The convergence of so many events on the earth and particularly in the USA, confirms to my mind and heart that God is up to something amazing and huge. He said he stands in awe of what is going on in the political and spiritual realms.

Peters wrote about the "powerful prophetic picture" found in the Book of Ezra, the role of the Old Testament emperors in the restoration of Israel, and how the apostles of that era were selected to aid in the transfer of vast wealth. But he also shared a second vision he had about a call to arms.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1924458456" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1924458456" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

He wrote:

About the same time this Ezra revelation was given to me, I heard the phrase, A CALL TO ARMS. I could see a scene from the American Revolution, where farmers and butchers, tailors and blacksmiths, pastors and deacons heard the bugles blasting out the battle cry—A CALL TO ARMS. I saw them coming out of their homes, their shops and their churches. They gathered in the village plaza, bringing their weapons and receiving whatever supplies were available.

So what does this have to do with the raising up of apostles to administrate the great Restoration of all things (Acts 3:21)? Simply this: Many are excited about the political mega shift taking place in the USA. But nothing was achieved thus far without the prophetic intercessors passionately praying, declaring and decreeing victory over anti-Christian forces at work in the land. But I humbly proclaim that the greatest battles and the greatest victories still lie ahead. We need to use every spiritual weapon available to us to bring about a complete restoration of what has been lost. Thus, I believe I can hear Heavens shofars trumpeting out to every able-bodied soldier of the cross, "A CALL TO ARMS."

We have never been here before. We need to be guided by God's Holy Spirit every single step on this incredibly great adventure. We will recognize those He has called to lead this Restoration. They will not necessarily be those who are the most recognized in Christendom today. But they will be among the most humble and sacrificial servants on the earth, who also have the ability to hear God's voice and obey it, even if it means their physical death. Any volunteers?

Click here to read the entire article.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.