President Trump Unloads on the FBI

President Donald Trump took to social media Friday morning to unload on the FBI over leaks of classified information. ( Reuters photo )

If the first 30-plus days of the Trump administration have proven one thing it's this: If you've gotten on President Donald Trump's bad side, the whole world is going to hear about it on social media.

Friday morning, it seems, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was in his doghouse. He wrote the following on his Facebook page and shared it on Twitter, meaning he wants the public to know exactly what he's thinking—completely unfiltered by the liberal mainstream media:

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time.

They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW

That was likely a directive to embattled FBI Director James Comey, who's seat probably got about 10 degrees warmer. What prompted the comment isn't entirely clear, but several media outlets reported Thursday night that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus—who is also on the hot seat over the administration leaks—asked the FBI to "downplay" the relationship between Russia and the administration.

Comey met last week with the Senate Intelligence Committee for about two hours, and afterward no one said a word about what happened in the classified briefing. The meeting hadn't been announced, and caught even some congressional leaders by surprise.

Priebus appeared with Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, at CPAC on Thursday afternoon and suggested all was well in the West Wing. Last week, the White House dismissed several staffers, but it's not entirely clear that it had anything to do with the leaks issue.

It's clear, however, that if the president is unhappy about something and talking about it, he's likely to act upon it soon.

