Aglow International President Issues a Call to Action

Aglow International President and CEO Jane Hansen Hoyt has put out a call to action to evangelicals around the country to launch a postcard campaign in an effort to provide support and encouragement to President Donald Trump.

Doris Wagner of Global Harvest Ministries and Global Spheres shared the following request Thursday with subscribers of the Elijah List:

We know that we walk as Esthers in the earth. We know that since the beginning, women function under a mandate that exposes every evil plot of the enemy. While we were in D.C. recently, we learned of such a hideous plot called the Ides of March that has a dedicated Facebook page.

Those currently involved in resisting the new administration have targeted March 15th as a day to send President Trump a postcard expressing their opposition to him. Their plan is to overwhelm him with pink postcards symbolic of the pink slip that a person is given when fired. They plan to overwhelm the postal service by sending cards that contain hate-filled messages. Such as, Sharpen your wit, unsheathe your writing implements, and see if your sincerest ill-wishes can pierce Donald's famously thin skin.

Queen Esther wrote a new decree that trumped the one previously written.

I am asking you to begin sending in postcards to President Trump that simply say, "I am praying for you."

President Trump said those were the most meaningful words that he heard while on the campaign trail. And with the current atmosphere of chaos and insanity in our nation, I want him to know that there is a worldwide army that is supporting him in prayer.

I ask that you share this opportunity with your friends, your family, at your workplace, and with your church.

Start NOW sending your cards of support, but also – let us all send one on March 14th (the day before) to counter the Ides of March plot.

The address to send your post cards is:

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20500

The Word of God tells us that we are to pray for all those in authority. I'm asking you to lay aside your personal, political views and join together for the good of our nation.

Let's counter the hate with grace and love. Let's flood heaven with prayer and the White House with cards and letters for such a time as this!

P.S. One person at Aglow International purchased 100 postcard stamps. Another has gone through her cards and will be sending many to President Trump.

This is a call to action! What will your response be?

