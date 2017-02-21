Update: The Iraqi Politician the Democrat IT Guys Owed Money to Is a Fugitive

The Pakistani bothers who provided IT services to Democrats on Capitol Hill—and who are now suspected of stealing vital national security information—were connected to an Iraqi national with ties to Hezbollah. ( Reuters photo )

The story behind three Pakistani brothers who were hired as IT techs by former DNC Chairwoman U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and are now under investigation for stealing sensitive information from the House of Representatives computer network and storing it on a private server has just taken a new turn.

Yesterday, The Daily Caller reported that Imran Awan and his brothers were connected to an Iraqi politician who loaned them $100,000 that they were unable to pay. But, now it's reporting more details about the Iraqi national, Dr. Ali al-Attar:

Philip Giraldi, a former CIA officer, wrote that Attar "was observed in Beirut, Lebanon conversing with a Hezbollah official" in 2012—shortly after the loan was made. Attar has also been accused of helping provoke the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq as a leader of Iraqi dissidents opposed to Saddam Hussein.

After moving to the U.S., Attar made his money practicing medicine in Maryland and Virginia and defrauding Medicare, Medicaid and insurance companies by billing for nonexistent medical procedures. The FBI raided his offices in 2009 and the Department of Health and Human Services sued his business partner in 2011.

Attar was indicted in March 2012 on separate tax fraud charges after the IRS and FBI found he used multiple bank accounts to hide income. He fled back to Iraq to avoid prison.

The DC's report also notes that the Awans worked directly for Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.), one of two Muslims in Congress, who also serves on the House Intelligence Committee. Click here to read the entire report.

