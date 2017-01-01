WikiLeaks Hasn't Gone Anywhere

WikiLeaks has released a new email that is damaging both to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and to Democrats who are attempting to link President Donald Trump with the Russian government. ( Reuters photo )

If you were among those who believed WikiLeaks would "lose interest" in publishing any more damaging information from its "Podesta Files" dossier now that the election is over and Donald Trump is President of the United States, it's time for a reality check.

WikiLeaks is still publishing information on a daily basis, including new information about the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. The latest revelations is just another a long list of examples of the pay-to-play nature of the Clinton Machine.

According to the latest revelation, an email documents plans for Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai to meet with members of Clinton's inner circle. Based on the tone of the email, it suggested Cui—and the Chinese government—fully expected Clinton to win.

Here's the relevant text:

Guys - Chinese Ambassador Cui invited me over to the residence Tuesday for a coffee and to make a request. He wants to have an informal, private, off the record get together with a few of us to discuss the next year and the current state of US-China affairs. He asked me to host a social meal at my house in the next month. He was fairly insistent and indicated that he wanted to pass along some perspectives. I told him I'd reach out to you all to see about your judgement on this and possible availability. I'm happy to make some chili and cornbread by the fire but let's first decide whether this makes sense. Please let me know your thinking.

The email—which, like most others released by WikiLeaks, has been forensically verified—is dated Jan. 7, 2016, more than 11 months before the general election. The irony is that conversations like these were the basis for Democrats and the liberal mainstream media to call for the firing of President Donald Trump's original national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn (ret.).

Cui is not mentioned in any other emails in the Podesta dossier. It's not known if WikiLeaks has others it has not yet released. But, if details of this scheduled meeting reveal any dealmaking, it would be evidence of a federal crime.

