Report: The Story of the Democrats' IT Guys Has Gone From Bad to Worse

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), the former DNC Chairwoman, was responsible for hiring three Pakistani brothers who are now alleged to have stolen information from the House of Representatives computer network. ( Reuters photo )

With Democrats in Washington, D.C., still firmly focused on alleged—and as yet, unproven—allegations that President Donald Trump has connections with the Russian government, they're hoping the American public doesn't get wind in their own dangerous national security issues.

Among them is the story of Pakistani brothers Imran, Abid and Jamal Awan, who provided IT support to U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former DNC Chairwoman, for more than a decade. The trio, who also worked for dozens of other House Democrats—including members of the intelligence, foreign affairs and homeland security committees—gaining access to congressional emails and other sensitive documents, are now under investigation by the Capitol Police for allegedly stealing congressional property.

But, according to a new report by The Daily Caller, the story has gone from disastrous to something even worse. The report states the Awans took $100,000 from an Iraqi politician while they had administrator-level access to the House computer network:

The money was a loan from Dr. Ali al-Attar, an Iraqi political figure, and was funneled through a company with "impossible"-to-decipher financial transactions that the congressional information technology (IT) staffers controlled ...

Soon after Imran began working for members of Congress, Imran's and Abid's wives—Hina Alvi and Natalia Sova—also began receiving congressional paychecks, The DCNF found. Imran's employers included two members of the intelligence committee, Indiana Democrat Rep. Andre Carson and California Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier.

By 2009, the family was simultaneously managing a full-time car dealership in Virginia, with Abid running day-to-day operations after contributing $250,000 in startup cash. It was called Cars International A, LLC, referred to as "CIA" in court documents.

Imran boasted unusual clout among House Democrats and was even pictured conversing with former President Bill Clinton. After Rao Abbas, who was owed money by the dealership, threatened to sue amid allegations of deception and theft, Abbas appeared on the congressional payroll and received $250,000 in taxpayer payments.

Click here to read the entire report.

