President Trump Names His Replacement National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster his new national security adviser on Monday. ( Reuters photo )

While the rest of the federal government was taking the day off for George Washington's Birthday/President's Day, President Donald Trump was busy interviewing generals for his open national security adviser job.

Monday afternoon, he hired his replacement to Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn (ret.) in Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, an active-duty officer who was most recently the director of the Army's Capabilities Integration Center. In McMaster, the president selected another general, but one who has a reputation for "bucking the trend," which led to his being passed over twice for his first star.

He is, however, a verified war hero.

In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, McMaster commanded Eagle Troop of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment at the Battle of 73 Easting during which his nine tanks took out more than 80 Iraqi tanks and other armored vehicles. Riding in the lead tank, he crested a dip in the terrain to catch the Iraqis by surprise.

He was awarded the Silver Star for his efforts.

McMaster was assigned to U.S. Central Command in 1999 and was involved in much of the planning for the 2003 Iraq War. He later became Director of the Commander's Advisory Group at CENTCOM, often referred to as "the brain trust."

"He is a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience," the president said during an impromptu press conference at his Winter White House at Mar-A-Lago in Florida. "I've watched and read a lot over the last days. He is highly respected by everyone in the military, and we are very honored to have him."

McMaster will immediately assume his duties as national security adviser. Because he answers directly to the president and is considered part of the White House staff, the position is not Cabinet-level and doesn't require Senate confirmation.

