Franklin Graham: Fake News Was in the Bible

Franklin Graham ( BGEA )

Fake news isn't a new concept coined by President Donald Trump's administration in reference to the media lies that plague him.

Rather, the idea can be traced all the way back to the days of Jesus, evangelist Franklin Graham says.

Fake news is nothing new—it was going on in the Bible. When Jesus died on the cross for our sins and was placed in the tomb, He said He would rise in three days. The Pharisees had guards assigned to watch the tomb, and on the third day an angel from heaven came and rolled the stone away. The Lord Jesus walked out of that tomb. The guards reported this to the religious leaders who instructed them that if anyone asked, they were to say that Jesus' supporters had come and taken the body. It was fake news to serve their own agenda.

Lies and untruths like we have been seeing can be a threat to our democracy. I would encourage the media to do what the Bible tells us, "You shall not circulate a false report" (Ex. 23:1, NKJV), and be truthful—you can never go wrong with that. When I was a little boy my mother told me to "tell the truth, even if it hurts."

Trump recently accused the mainstream media, including the New York Times, NBC, ABC and CNN, of being fake news outlets.

"The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" the president tweeted.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.