Must-See Video: Are These People Really Morally Equivalent to #ProtestPP Marchers?

MRC has compiled video that shows what the liberal mainstream media didn't want its viewers to see from last weekend's #ProtestPP march in Washington, D.C. ( Reuters photo )

The liberal mainstream media may have finally begun reporting on the nationwide protests against Planned Parenthood, but as the Media Research Center has pointed out, there's a long way to go.

During the #ProtestPP event held last weekend in Washington, D.C., counterprotesters representing the abortion giant engaged in all sorts of vile behavior. But at several points, they became physically violent and had to be pushed back by police.

None of that ever made the evening news, now did it?

MRC, however, has compiled several different videos that show what the news cameras didn't—or wouldn't. Fair warning, the language directed at both the pro-life activists and the police goes well beyond vulgar. Click here to see the clips.

The MRC report states:

While ABC and CBS displayed footage from the Washington, D.C. rally, they still didn't show the struggle between police and Planned Parenthood activists.

During the CBS Weekend News Saturday evening, anchor Reena Ninan introduced the segment on "demonstrations on both sides of the Planned Parenthood funding debate." Correspondent Tony Dokoupil continued the report on "dueling rallies" between supporters of abortion and the "opposition to a woman's right to abortion" or "abortion-rights opponents."

"The bulk of what Planned Parenthood does at clinics like this one all across the country is provide basic health care, but, Reena," he defended in his conclusion, "demonstrators say they won't stop until the number of abortions the group provides falls to zero." CBS Sunday Morning also mentioned the protests, without showing any conflict.

During ABC's Good Morning America on Feb. 12, reporter Ron Claiborne also noted the "demonstrations on both sides of the abortion issue," and included (peaceful) footage from Washington, D.C.

Besides ABC and CBS, NBC Nightly News anchor Jose Diaz-Balart also noted that "thousands showed up for protests and counter-protests" on Feb. 11. Correspondent Morgan Radford continued the segment on "anti-abortion demonstrators" versus the "abortion-rights activists." On Feb. 12, during Today, there was also a brief reference to protests against "repealing Obamacare and abortion rights."

Like ABC and CBS, NBC didn't even hint at the conflict between police and Planned Parenthood supporters.

