Is Reince Priebus About to Be Fired?

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has found himself on the hot seat after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' opinion regarding President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration and the refugee program. ( Reuters photo )

The first three weeks of the Trump administration have seen a flurry of activity, but despite that, it has not gone according to plan, and many insiders are beginning to point the finger of blame at White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

According to a report by The Daily Caller, the former Republican National Committee chairman is on the hot seat with key allies of President Donald Trump openly calling for his removal:

Chris Ruddy, founder of Newsmax Media and one of President Trump's friends, said Sunday on CNN that the "White House is showing not the amount of order that we need to see. I think there's a lot of weakness coming out of the chief of staff."

After his comments on CNN, Ruddy told The Washington Post, "I've gotten three text messages from sitting Cabinet members praising my appearance. They realize this whole government depends on this chief of staff." The significance of Ruddy's comments are compounded by his tweet that he spoke at length with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night.

"It's my view that Reince is the problem. I think on paper Reince looked good as the chief of staff—and Donald trusted him—but it's pretty clear the guy is in way over his head," Ruddy told The Post. "He's not knowledgeable of how federal agencies work, how the communications operations work. He botched this whole immigration rollout. This should've been a win for Donald, not two or three weeks of negative publicity."

Ruddy reportedly also said he had a lengthy conversation with Priebus about the administration's plans in light of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision last week and responded positively to the news.

The Daily Caller's report also suggests that if Priebus is fired, his replacement is likely to be New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was unceremoniously "fired" from his position as head of the transition team and was ultimately replaced by Vice President Mike Pence. Christie is scheduled to meet with the president on Tuesday at the White House.

Click here to read the entire report.

See an error in this article?