Intercessors: Take a Higher View and Get a Higher Perspective

Intercessors Jeff and Kathi Pelton are urging Christians who are angry about the decline of our country's culture to pray on behalf of our nation. ( Reuters photo )

Intercessors Jeff and Kathi Pelton of Inscribe Ministries wrote over the weekend for the Elijah List that Christians need to get the Lord's perspective by getting a "higher view."

They added that while Christians may harbor righteous anger over the moral decline of the culture, we have a responsibility to pray for our nation, and to "cry out like the prophet Habakkuk." They wrote:

"See, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth; shall you not be aware of it?" (Is. 43:19)

These are exciting as well as turbulent times. God is sending His "winds of change" to align people and nations in His timing, but the enemy is sending "winds of division and diversion" in order to disrupt God's alignments and divine timing in nations' and people's lives.

If we focus on the negativity currently being unleashed through media and conversations with people who are frightened or angry, we can be seduced by the temptation to respond in similar fashion. The nations of the earth are in turmoil; daily we witness violence, injustice, perversion and corruption. When it appears that hell is manifesting on earth, it is understandable that we feel angry or hopeless.

Take a Higher View; Get a Higher Perspective

However, it is not only possible to take a different view of the events of the world around us—it is the Holy Spirit's call to us; His mandate to us. Just as John of Patmos heard a voice say, "Come up here," if we are listening, we hear the same ringing call. We have a responsibility to ask the Holy Spirit for a fresh revelation of the heart of Jesus in this hour so we can pray effectively, "Your Kingdom come, Your will be done."

At this time, the West is filled with angry Christians. Many of us are sorely grieved and appalled by the growing wickedness flagrantly displayed, even promoted and commended, in our culture. We must never back down from proclaiming righteousness and holiness based on the truth of God's Word. We must also guard against reacting from our own opinions or prejudices, remembering the wise counsel of James:

"Therefore, my beloved brothers, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger, for the anger of man does not work the righteousness of God ... the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace" (James 1:19-20, James 3:18).

What's Our Responsibility?

Our responsibility as the people of God is to turn anger into intercession. We most effectively resist the filth of this world by worshipping the Lord's holiness, beauty and might, and by releasing prayers for redemption and mercy to be poured out on men and women. We cry out like the prophet Habakkuk:

O Lord, I have heard the report of You,

and was afraid;

O Lord, revive Your work

in the midst of the years!

In the midst of these years

make them known;

in wrath remember mercy (Habakkuk 3:2).

By positioning ourselves to pray this way, we align ourselves with the heart of our gracious Father, who desires all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth (see 1 Tim. 2:4). Our posture is not pacifism; it is not foolish naïveté; it is not making light of sin. It is aggressive peacemaking through intercession. In this world, individuals who change society and affect history are the people who don't just impotently rage against injustice, but they take responsibility for what is wrong and work for change.

Intercession is taking responsibility! We are misaligned when we fight and strive with each other, rather than boldly entering the true battle, which is against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms (see Eph. 6:12).

On Earth as It Is in Heaven

We are part of a kingdom—a government—which is higher than any earthly regime. Our voice and position of agreement has authority and when God's people agree together on a matter it brings Heaven to earth.

Now is the time to hear the decrees and executive orders from God and declare them with authority in agreement and alignment with the will of God. It is time for portals to open from heaven to earth. The government of God reigns supreme and as His subjects in unity with the godhead, we decree our agreement and vote for His will. It is time to create alignment in the spirit that breaks the ranks of every demonic plan that stands against the will of God.

The very heart of the "Come Up Here" prayer is to pray from the Lord's perspective in order to see His will and plans manifested on earth, finding expression in people's lives throughout the nations, so righteousness, justice and mercy can prevail.

We pray that every plan of the enemy to disrupt God's will be thwarted, revealed, and blown back on his own camp. Declare today that a "cease and desist" order will issue from the courts of heaven to stop all division and diversion. The church of Jesus Christ will continue to grow in wisdom and be given abundant release—through the power of His might and love and grace—to be strong and do exploits.

"Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly beyond all that we ask or imagine, according to the power that works in us" (Eph. 3:20).

