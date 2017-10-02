Prophecy: A Word to the Lord's Intercessors on Behalf of America

Jennifer Eivaz wrote about a new word from the Lord for the intercessors on behalf of America for the Elijah List. ( Submitted photo )

Jennifer Eivaz, executive pastor of Harvest Christian Center in Turlock, California, shared a word from the Lord at the Elijah List on Friday specifically for the intercessors on behalf of America.

She wrote:

I was impressed by the Holy Spirit to write, "You have deeply prayed for righteousness. You have vehemently prayed down lawlessness. You are seeing the fruit of your prayers. Boundaries and borders are being established in the nation as lawlessness is being firmly challenged. Still, America will not lose her compassion. She is still a melting pot, but I am remolding this melting pot to prevent a melt-down. Be flexible and optimistic with change.

In the midst of change, remember that I am still mercy. The scepter of mercy will continue in America. Therefore, don't be discouraged by the angry clamor. Turn off the clatter, don't be alarmed, and listen to Me. I am moving things into place. I am working on behalf of this nation."

I then saw across the nation an innumerable amount of black lids. They looked like the lids you would use to cover a pot, but they were large enough to cover whole cities and regions. They were in place to cover, silence, and muffle the gospel from being preached in America. They were rules, regulations, court orders, and penalties, etc. I then watched them being removed and felt the push of the Spirit to alert you to: Get set, ready, and go! The lids are coming off!

At the same time, I saw numerous financial lids being removed. These lids, again, were unreasonable fees, penalties, fines, inflated pricing, excess charges, etc., having been imposed for a sinister reason. These lids were the constructs of corruption and have bound and discouraged the church and the people of God from doing the work of ministry. There is another "coming off" of these lids, thus putting needed resources back into the hands of the righteous and the purposeful.

Eivaz also wrote a message for Californians in which she said the state was about to receive a "flood of glory," and that God has not forgotten the faithful of that state who fought for biblical marriage and to protect life. She added, "I'm hearing the distinct sound of Jehu throughout the state."

