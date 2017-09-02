Woman Who Grew Up in Nazi Germany Sees History Repeating

This is one of thousands of images liberals are spreading across the internet as part of their effort to make the comparison between President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler that a former resident of Nazi Germany calls "propaganda." ( Public Domain Image )

With so many liberals making the comparison between the rise of President Donald Trump and that of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany, the Independent Journal Review decided to see just how accurate those claims are.

So, they went to someone who should know and asked Inga Andrews, a native of Germany who grew up during the Nazi regime, what she thought of the comparison. She said she certainly saw history repeating itself in that regard, but not because she believes Trump is following in the footsteps of Hitler. Instead, the "antifascists" on college campuses are.

Andrews said:

What is going on in this country is giving me chills. Trump is not like Hitler. Just because a leader wants order doesn't mean they're like a dictator.

What reminds me more of Hitler than anything else isn't Trump, it's the destruction of freedom of speech on the college campuses—the agendas fueled by the professors.

That's how Hitler started: he pulled in the youth to mis-educate them, to brainwash them, it's happening today ...

It saddens me that we are teaching garbage in the schools and in the college. We don't teach history anymore. History repeats itself over and over. The kids out there today haven't ever lived through a war like I did. I remember sitting in a rock pile, cleaning rocks, to rebuild Germany. I remember eating maple leaves and grass to survive ...

Professors shouldn't be telling their students to go after freedom of speech. They should be telling them that this is the greatest country in the world.

The demonstrators can't tell you why they're demonstrating. I'm not a Republican. I'm not a Democrat. I just want the country to be at peace.

I see what is happening here reflecting some of the things we saw in Germany, and it's terrifying. It's sad. But it's not because of Trump. It's because of poor education.

Trump is not like Hitler. The theory that he is is propaganda. Yes, I lived through some of Nazi Germany, but all you have to do is read some books about that period to see how wrong that theory is.

Andrews concluded by saying that college students are buying into the propaganda they are being fed, just like what happened with young people in Germany in the 1930s. She said that unless they are "educated properly" and given the ability to think freely, history is likely to repeat itself here in America.

