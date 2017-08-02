John Kilpatrick: Through President Trump, the Lord Is Lifting Up Truth Again

John Kilpatrick wrote recently for the Elijah List that through President Donald Trump, the Lord is lifting up truth again. ( Reuters photo )

John Kilpatrick offered a lengthy new word from the Lord in which he said many new doors are opening for the church in a year of "fulfilled promises and great harvest."

At the conclusion of his article, he also shared a word about President Donald Trump and what it will mean for America, and for the church. He wrote:

As I was riding along the highway last Thursday evening, I was engaged in a conversation by cell phone with my administrator regarding budget matters. While I was listening to her answer a question, I heard Holy Spirit interrupt and ask, "How do you spell Truman?" I thought for a brief moment and said, "T-R-U-M-A-N."

Then He asked me, "How do you spell Trump?" I said, "T-R-U-M-P."

I immediately made the connection. He then proceeded to ask me, "Who did President Truman lean on to help the Jews get back into the Holy Land?"

I said, "General Eisenhower."

The Lord then said to me, "I have raised up Trump and have given him generals to lean on to help him defend the Jews and keep them in their land. General Eisenhower brought them in, and these contemporary generals will keep them there. What was, will be again."

He then asked me, "How do you spell Truth?" I spelled it "T-R-U-T-H."

The Lord said that He is changing the appetites of people. Instead of rejoicing in rumors and lies, the people will now become excited to hear truth again. They will love the truth and reject the lies as well as the liars. This will not be true of everyone in every place, but a shift has already happened, and it happened last week.

"Truth had fallen in the streets, but I am lifting it up again, and it shall cause great rejoicing. I, the Lord, have done this by My own power, by My right arm of might, and by My justice."

