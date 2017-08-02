Franklin Graham: I Hope and Pray President Trump Will Move Forward

The Rev. Franklin Graham is encouraging President Donald Trump to stand up for religious liberty in America. ( BGEA photo )

The Rev. Franklin Graham is giving public encouragement to President Donald Trump to ignore the "activists with their own agenda" and to follow through on his campaign promise to defend religious liberty in America.

Taking to his Facebook page Tuesday, the evangelist wrote:

The news reports that liberals are up in arms about a potential executive order from the president to protect religious freedom in this country. One of the reasons that millions of evangelicals and Catholics voted for President Donald J. Trump was because of his commitment to protecting religious freedom, and I believe he is looking for ways to do that.

For years, the Obama administration, many state governments and judicial activists attacked core religious beliefs on life, marriage and religious freedom. The examples across America were numerous—florists, bakers, photographers, nuns and pharmacists who refused to act against their religious beliefs and convictions were sued, fined, and drug into court, all at great cost.

Many lost their businesses and their families suffered greatly because they took a stand for their faith. I hope and pray that President Trump will move forward with this executive order soon—despite threats from activists with their own agenda.

In addition to the executive order, Trump has offered his personal support for legislation that would repeal the so-called "Johnson Amendment," which has silenced many of the pulpits around the country. And, last week, Vice President Mike Pence reminded members of the Federalist Society that the new administration is "in the promise-keeping business."

