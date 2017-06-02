Prophecy: Here's What Edie Bayer Saw While Praying for President Trump

Edie Bayer writes she had a vision while praying for President Donald Trump recently. ( Submitted photo )

Prophetic preacher, author, speaker and traveling minister Edie Bayer, co-founder of Kingdom Promoters, wrote in a new article at The Elijah List that she was praying for President Donald Trump recently when she had a vision.

"I heard Jesus say, 'You have plenty of Word in you. You need to have some fun!'" she wrote. "Jesus reached out to me with a golden mechanical arm, like the arm of the Iron Man suit, and grabbed a hold of my hand, pulling me up where He is.

"I found myself sitting on a tree bough, side-by-side with Jesus, swinging my legs like a kid. We were sitting above a line of horse-drawn wagons. They were similar to stagecoaches, wooden, but not the covered variety. The path they were driving down was directly under the tree where I was seated with Jesus on the tree bough, but on the other side of the tree trunk. Looking down, it was dusty and unclear, kind of 'grayed out.' I could see somewhat the line of wagons that were proceeding under the tree, but not very clearly."

Bayer wrote the vision made her think of Zacchaeus in Luke 19, climbing into a tree to see Jesus. She wondered if he stood up and searched for Jesus, or if he sat on a tree bough, as she was in her vision, waiting for the Lord to come.

"Jesus asked me what I saw, and I responded, 'Nothing, really.'

"He told me to look further down the line of passing wagons. I looked out into the distance and saw very clearly a horse, a golden-colored farm horse, pulling one of the wagons. It had a hat on, complete with a daisy! We've all seen this image at some time. I'd never contemplated why the horse had the hat on before other than to look cute. However, it suddenly hit me that the horse was wearing the hat to shield its eyes from the sun ... it was protection!"

She later added:

I believe that Jesus is giving us a "new hat" to wear! Just like the horse in my vision wore a hat as protection from the blazing sun, this new hat will be one that protects us from the elements that would affect our mind, will and emotions. He wants us out of the earth realm, up on that tree bough with Him, looking down on the things of this world. We were made to rule and reign from above, not from this level—this earthly plane. The wagons and the horses are symbols of pioneering and blazing new trails, new paths, and having fun while we do it, victoriously and with authority! Although in my vision it was "grayed out" and dusty, and not very clear right now as I looked at the wagons directly underneath me, but as I looked a little further down the path, it became clear! We carry the supply that the world needs in our wagons—Jesus. We have an unprecedented opportunity to blaze new paths, pioneer new trails and do new things to bring Jesus to a lost and dying world."

That wasn't all Bayer had to say about her vision. Click here to read the entire article at The Elijah List website.

