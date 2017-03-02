President Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on the Iranian government on Friday. ( Reuters photo )

Friday morning, the U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Iran.

Earlier this week, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn stated President Donald Trump's administration was "officially putting Iran on notice" following a ballistic missile test that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions and a terrorist attack on a Saudi Arabian frigate that was likely meant to target a U.S. ship off the coast of Yemen. The sanctions target "multiple entities and individuals involved in procuring technology and/or materials to support Iran's ballistic missile program, as well as for acting for or on behalf of, or providing support to, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force," according to a Treasury Department release.

Congress had reauthorized sanctions against Iran earlier this year, anticipating the Trump administration may need to levy them against the Islamist state. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) responded to the announcement with the following statement:

Iran's latest ballistic missile test was a flagrant violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. This swift and decisive response proves that our new administration is serious about holding the Iranian regime accountable for its illicit behavior. I applaud President Trump for imposing new sanctions to crack down on Tehran's dangerous missile program and support for terrorism across the globe.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.