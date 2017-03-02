Prophetic Author: These Are Just Some of the Benefits of the Trump Presidency

Donald Trump's presidency will bring with it blessings for America and the church, some of which you may not have expected, writes prophetic author Ben Peters. ( Reuters photo )

Ben Peters, the author of nearly two dozen revelatory books, including The Kingdom-Building Church—Experiencing the Explosive Potential of the Church in Kingdom-Building Mode, recently wrote for The Elijah List about the benefits of Donald Trump's presidency, some of which you might have thought of.

He wrote:

People voted for President Donald Trump for a number of good reasons. There was border security, war on terror, economy and jobs. Many of us saw the Supreme Court as a supreme reason to elect him. He also promised to protect Christian rights, which have been under fire.

But let me now predict some other benefits that you may not have thought of yet. Some things I will share come from prophetic sources other than myself. Some of them come from personal insights. But I feel strongly that it's time to share these truths with God's people, and let God get all the glory.

With a Kingdom-friendly administration, led by many Kingdom-minded department heads, such as in education, energy, state department, etc., God is going to use these people to bring changes in attitudes and belief systems. Along with a powerful move of God's Holy Spirit bringing another Great Awakening, we will see God's involvement in every sphere of society in ways we've never seen in our lifetimes. There will actually be a significant reversal of the moral values decline we have seen for many decades.

Among the benefits Peters is predicting for the Trump presidency are:

the theory of evolution will be debunked by modern science;

science will declare in the inherent humanness of the unborn, leading to an end to abortion;

Israeli-Christian relations will improve, bringing many more to Christ;

a shift back to foundational family values;

entertainment and media will begin to better reflect biblical values;

evangelism and missions will flourish, leading to fulfillment of the Great Commission;

Christian businesses will flourish, funding the efforts to fulfill the Great Commission; and

millions of souls will be added to the Kingdom of heaven on earth.

Peters explains how this will happen. But, he also offers a warning that the enemy will not just sit idly by while this is happening.

He wrote:

To accomplish all these blessings, there will be a major challenge from a very angry enemy. As fierce and angry opposition is raised to hinder Trump's policies and appointments from being empowered, so also the battles will rage in Christian lives to discourage and hinder us from achieving our divine victory.

But this will only increase the level of intercession of God's people, and this powerful prayer revival will become the bridge that leads us to a new place of prophetic power and authority over our enemy. It's just a matter now of pressing on and fighting the powers of the air that try to hinder us. Our renewed prayers and intercession will actually release the hosts of heaven to come to assist us in building God's Kingdom on the earth.

It's a great time to be alive and serving our King!

Click here to read the entire article.

