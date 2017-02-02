Biblical Scholar: This Doctor of the Church Solved the Immigration Issue 700 Years Ago

A biblical scholar says the writings of Saint Thomas Aquinas contain solutions to today's immigration issue. ( Public Domain Image )

President Donald Trump's immigration policy is a burning issue with most Americans today, as it has been since he signed the executive orders last week.

The left has only fanned the flames of national discord with their protests and riots. That's left most Americans with no real answers about the tough questions posed by the issue, including:

Is the solution one of unconditional acceptance to those who enter legally or illegally?

Or is it total exclusion of all immigrants?

What is the proportional and balanced solution to immigration?

Award-winning writer John Horvat II, author of Return to Order: From a Frenzied Economy to an Organic Christian Society—Where We've Been, How We Got Here, and Where We Need to Go has been looking for the answers to those questions as well. He said he recently discovered some "gems of wisdom" in the writings of Saint Thomas Aquinas, a "doctor of the church," which present balanced guidelines for sound immigration policy that would work even today.

"The saint is a genius, and he already hammered out a solution over 700 years ago," Horvat said. "Saint Thomas teaches that a nation should practice justice and charity towards all, including foreigners, but above all consider national unity and the common good.

"One condition for accepting immigrants is that they fully integrate into the culture. They cannot overwhelm the culture. This is the reason why citizenship takes time and should not be granted immediately. A delay allows the person to adjust, ensures the nation's unity and protects the common good.

"But allowing unfettered immigration, quickly and indiscriminately without time for integration and adjustment, is a swift path to America's destruction. The common sense of Saint Thomas may not be politically correct, but it is well-balanced and full of wisdom. That's what America's return to order is all about."

Click here to read all of Horvat's article on the issue.

