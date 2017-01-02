Prophecy: The Lord Is Decreeing a Clarion Call for Intercessors

"Snakes" are trying to work their way into the White House to disrupt President Donald Trump's agenda, writes Lana Vawser, who said the Lord is calling for intercessors to pray for victory. ( Reuters photo )

Lana Vawser has shared a new word from the Lord with the readers of The Elijah List in which she urges Christians to continue to pray for President Donald Trump.

"On Friday morning, I sat down to write out a prophetic word that came out of a very powerful encounter I had with the Lord the night before in a dream," she wrote. "As I sat to write this word out, I had a vision that took me completely by surprise.

"The vision opened up before my eyes and I saw snakes (metaphorical picture of the enemy) slithering in the darkness, and they were heading towards the back door of the White House."

Vawser said the vision reminded her of the word she released recently about snakes looking for the "back door" in the lives of Christ-followers. In this vision, however, the snakes were moving about under the radar "with a specific assignment to do whatever it took to hinder what God is birthing in the United States of America and through President Donald Trump."

She continued, saying God was making a clarion call for intercessors to pray:

There was such an urgency in the spirit all around me. I heard the sound of an alarm going off in the spirit, and the Lord decreeing, "Clarion call! Clarion call!" over and over. I felt that this was a strong warning to the intercessors to increase prayers at this vital and pivotal time of reformation, breakthrough and restoration in the United States of America.

As they heard the sound of the alarm and rose up and prayed, I saw the intercessors running out like warriors with swords, with such resolve in their eyes. They were convicted by their authority in Christ and the power of His Word.

I watched as the Lord showed these warriors all the strategic places in the spirit where these snakes were hiding. They were going into the dark places in intercession. The Lord was uncovering the hidden places, strategies and assignments of the enemy. As these intercessors were interceding and using the Word of God, they were finding these snakes and cutting them with their swords (meaning cutting off the plans of the enemy).

Even though the Lord was releasing a warning, I felt such excitement in my spirit, because I could see victory exploding everywhere. As the intercessors prayed, the enemy's attempts were falling to the ground.

An explosion of victory! The glory of God on the White House!

It was then I heard the Lord say "As My intercessors pray, the enemy is going to fall on his own sword."

In this explosion of such victory, I watched as the glory of God fall so heavily upon the White House. I watched as encounters with Jesus happened in the White House, the glory of God resting upon the White House and flowing out into the nation. Such a strong sense of the Lord refining, purifying, cleansing and increasing surrounded me. Such a significant birthing and a "taking of the ground" was taking place. In watching the glory of God falling upon the White House, my spirit was filled with excitement that the glory of God is about to be seen across the United States like it has never been seen before.

Amidst darkness in the earth, the glory of God was going to be seen in the White House and the nation, seeing people and other nations drawn to her light. The words surrounded me, "United States of America, the new day is upon you marked by My glory with a beacon of hope and breakthrough!"

Why? Because of the great awakening and arising of His people in the nation. The church is taking her place, standing in the midst of the darkness and saying, "no more," in the name of Jesus, and seeing the glory and light of Jesus shine brighter than ever.

Click here to read Vawser's entire article.

