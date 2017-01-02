On My Honor Founder: This Is a 'Profoundly Sad But Inevitable Decision' by the Boy Scouts of America

On My Honor founder John Stemberger has responded to the Boy Scouts of America's decision to admit biological girls who identify as boys into its ranks. ( Reuters photo )

Following the Boy Scouts of America's announcement that it would begin allowing biological girls who identify as boys—"transgender boys"—into its ranks, On My Honor founder John Stemberger issued an official statement.

The statement reads:

This is a profoundly sad but inevitable decision on the part of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The "key three" leadership of the BSA assured its membership less than four years ago when they voted to allow openly gay boys in the program that this would never happen. Now untold thousands of boys in Scouting will be directly exposed to the serious psychological confusion that is characterized by those claiming to be transgender. As a society, we should have great compassion for children suffering from gender dysphoria while getting them proper counseling and professional help. Instead, the BSA is encouraging and facilitating a recognized mental disorder that has far reaching consequences to the health and safety of children. Recently, the American College of Pediatricians released a formal position paper entitled Gender Identity Harms Children urging those working with children "to reject all policies that condition children to accept as normal a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex."

Further, knowing that boys and biological girls will be showering, dressing and camping in tents together create a clear child protection issue which is being ignored. It's simply stunning that a leading youth organization which parents entrust the protection of their children with has opted to again appease political activists rather than follow clear, common-sense best practices for child protection.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=859212244" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=859212244" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

On My Honor was a national coalition of former scoutmasters, Eagle Scouts, parents and other supporters, initially organized to urge BSA not to change its membership policies to admit openly gay scouts. Once that happened in May of 2013, the organization re-branded itself as Trail Life USA.

Stemberger, who is president of the Florida Family Policy Council, also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trail Life USA. The organization now has more than 700 troops across the U.S.

"Trail Life USA is saddened to see this decision by the BSA," Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock said. "We assure our members and chartering organizations that we are committed to the timeless biblical values affirmed in our Statement of Faith and Values."

BSA is congressionally chartered under Title 36 of the United States Code. Other Title 36 corporations include Girl Scouts of the USA, American Legion, Little League, The American Red Cross and the National Academy of Sciences.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.