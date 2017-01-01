Keep Praying: The Left Wants President Trump Dead

Since the election, the liberal mainstream media has had an apparent obsession with President Donald Trump's potential assassination. ( Reuters photo )

Just days before the inauguration, 51-year-old Dominic Puopolo of Miami was arrested for posting a video online in which he threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The threat the president faces on a daily basis is very real. And, it's a good reason to continue praying for his health and safety. But, the threat isn't just from unhinged kooks anymore—the left seems to have a fascination with killing Trump.

Media Matters calls it "the latest right-wing conspiracy," but if you actually look at the frequency with which the liberal mainstream media talks about assassinating the president, the results are quite chilling.

Here's a summary:

Nov. 10, Metro (U.K. newspaper): "Assassination threats are being made against Donald Trump"

Nov. 11, New York Post : "Assassination threats against Trump flood Twitter."

Nov. 11, Inquisitr: "Will Donald Trump and Mike Pence be assassinated?" was changed to "Secret Service urges use of bulletproof vests for Trump and Pence amid threats of assassination"

Nov. 12, PacketSled CEO Matt Harrigan (in a Reddit post): "I'm going to kill the president. Elect ... Bring it, Secret Service. ... Nope, getting a sniper rifle and perching myself where it counts. Find a bedroom in the whitehouse (sic) that suits you (obscenity). I'll find you."

Nov. 18, San Antonio Current : "The Assassination of Donald Trump"

Nov. 23, Quora discussion group question: "What are the chances Donald Trump is assassinated in office if he were to become president?"

Nov. 26, Inquisitr: "Did Blind Psychic Predict Donald Trump Assassination?"

Dec. 5, on a "dark web" murder-for-hire website: user sought bitcoin donations to fund an assassination plot from inside the federal government.

Dec. 8, Fusion (an alternative liberal magazine owned and operated by Univision) publishes a four-panel cartoon that predicts the ways Trump's presidency would end, badly, including assassination by First Lady Melania Trump.

Jan. 7, The Sun (U.K. newspaper): "Self-proclaimed 'Grand Warlock' of Mexico predicts US president-elect Donald Trump will face assassination attempts and a health crisis in 2017"

Jan. 18, CNN's Wolf Blitzer: "What if an incoming president and his immediate successors were wiped out on Day One?"

Jan. 19, The Express (U.K. newspaper): "Trump could be the saviour of the west—if he isn't assassinated."

Jan. 21, The Spectator (U.K. newspaper): "Will Donald Trump be assassinated, ousted in a coup or just impeached?"

Jan. 23, PressTV (Iran state-run English-language network): "Israel could assassinate Trump."

Jan. 26, Josef Joffe, the editor-publisher of German weekly Die Zeit : "Murder in the White House, for example," would be the easiest way to end the "Trump catastrophe."

Jan. 26, the season premiere of ABC's Scandal depicts the man who beat a former first lady in a too-close-to-call presidential election is assassinated during his acceptance speech.

Jan. 29, The Times (U.K. newspaper) journalist India Knight, via Twitter: "The assassination is taking such a long time."

Jan. 29, gay society blogger Perez Hilton: "A Psychic Is Predicting Donald Trump's Death by Assassination"

This was the subject of a conversation between Dan Gainor, the vice president of business and culture at the Media Research Center, and "Breitbart News Daily" SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday. The overall topic of the conversation was the liberal mainstream media's most egregious cases of left-wing bias.

"The idea that we can now have open discussion of an assassination ... this is terrifying for me that we see media people talking about the assassination of the president," Gainor said of Knight's Twitter comment. "And this is not the first time. British media people like to talk about assassinating the president."

Click here to listen to the entire discussion.

