Franklin Graham Says You Need to See This Video

The Rev. Franklin Graham has a video he absolutely wants you to see that helps explain the real-life situation for Christians in Syria.

"Back in November I had the privilege of meeting Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard," he wrote as he shared the video with his Facebook audience. "Not only does she represent the 2nd District of the state of Hawaii, but she is a Major in the Hawaii Army National Guard and served in Iraq. She is one tough lady, and I was impressed with her insights on the Middle East.

"She recently went to Syria in search of the truth—she wanted to see for herself what the situation really is. She met with refugees, the people of Aleppo, and President Bashar al-Assad. I would like for you to watch her incredible video of Aleppo and her interview with Rev. Ibrahim Nseir of the Arab Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Aleppo whose building was bombed and destroyed by Islamists.

"Rev. Nseir said the Islamic State thought that when they destroyed the building, it would destroy the church—but it didn't. These Christians who have survived are going to stay in this ravaged, rubble-strewn city that has been a place of death for so many and they will continue to carry the name of Christ—and life—in this part of the world where Christianity began.

"The Apostle Paul said followers of Jesus Christ were first called Christians in Antioch, just 70 or so miles from Aleppo. Listen to what this bold pastor has to say—and pray for Christians in the Middle East."

See the video above.

