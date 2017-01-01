Prophecy: 2017 Will Be a Year of 'Trumpification'

Apostle Gale Sheehan said President Donald Trump's administration will not only make America great again but will open doors to make the world great again, too. ( Reuters photo )

Gale Sheehan, director of Christian International Apostolic Network, shared a new word from the Lord on Monday with readers of The Elijah List.

In it, he proclaims, America is moving into a year of "Trumpification," a word he has coined to represent President Donald Trump's "effect on the affairs of men." He said this is a time where Christians—regardless of their political affiliations—must "desire for revival to impact our nation with a shift for righteousness and morality."

He wrote:

We are moving into a year of "Trumpification" here in the United States like maybe no other year in our history. This word was coined to represent the effect of our next president on the affairs of men. This is a time where, regardless of political allegiance, we as Christians in the U.S. must desire for revival to impact our nation with a shift for righteousness and morality. We have heard a slogan for months from our incoming president that he desires to "Make America Great Again." There are certainly many avenues where we can see that as a possibility with God's help.

America is definitely called by God to be a leading nation of impact in the world today. However, over and above this viewpoint of "Trumpification" is even a greater perspective. That perspective is one of another coined word, "triumphification." Even though maybe not a Wikipedia-defined word, it represents the idea that Jesus came and is coming again to "Make the World Great Again."

From the time of the original creation of planet Earth, God has always had a plan to "Make the World Great Again." Even though there was a fall that seemed to doom the earth to a destiny of sin, God always had the plan to bring His greatness back again. We are now pursuing that time in history as never before. God is looking for a people from generation to generation to arise and shine with that focus.

2016 brought a year of possibly the greatest conflict in our political history short of our Civil War days. The rivalry between the red and blue states was very strong. The Lord spoke to me during this campaign season and said, "When you blend red and blue with unity, there is a new color, purple, that arises." This color of royalty can represent Jesus being magnified in our nation this year.

It will require God's people knowing that they are Christians first and anything else after. There is an open door of possibility for the kingdom of God to make great advances, both in our nation and the nations of the earth. May we move beyond political strife to the war with darkness that exists where all Christians are on the same side.

'Rule of the Kosmos' Is Changing



Revelation 11:15 states "The kingdom of the world have become the kingdom of our Lord, and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever." The literal translation of this Scripture is "The rule of the kosmos" is going to change. This word, kosmos, is associated with an orderly arrangement. At the initial creation of Earth, God made it to be a good orderly arrangement under His complete submission. Only at the fall, first of Lucifer to become Satan and then if man choosing to rebel, did this orderly arrangement change. What initially had been full of God's light then became impacted by darkness.



Even though Satan, who is only one of a myriad of fallen angels, is referred to as the "god of this world" in 2 Cor 4:4a, this does not mean he was or ever will be "God." However, he has had an unlawful impact on planet Earth and the people thereof. This impact is destined to change for the positive in the days ahead, and we are called to be a part of this God-given change in the rulership of our kosmos.

This year of 2017 is a year where we are moving forward to the appointed day of change and the complete rulership of King Jesus. Jesus spoke of His purpose in making this happen many times when He walked the earth as all God and all man. In Mark 16, Jesus charged His disciples to go into all the world and preach the gospel of good news to all creation. Even at Jesus' birth, the angels said, "I bring you good news of great joy" (Luke 2:10b). That is why today, we are also called to demonstrate who Jesus is to powers and principalities in addition to mankind.

There is coming a shift to "Make the World Great Again." This will be the "Triumphification" of the Earth and the world. This shift will once again restore planet Earth and the world into complete submission to God's will. Everything and everyone will bow their knee to the rule of King Jesus either by force or by choice.

In Col. 2:15, the Bible states that, "And having disarmed the rulers and authorities, He [Jesus] made a show of them openly, triumphing over them by the cross." This speaks of a time past when Jesus, who had been resurrected from the dead, led a parade in the heavenlies of His victory over death, hell, and the grave. This "Triumphification" in the heavenlies is yet to be fully experienced here on planet Earth. We are advancing toward that day when God will "Make the World Great Again" and change the "Rule of the Kosmos."

2017 is a year where God has purposed quantum leap advances for His kingdom.

A Millennial Reign

Most of the time when we think of a millennial reign, we think of that appointed time in the future when Jesus sets up His rule on planet Earth for a one-thousand-year period of time. This will be the time right after the "Rule of the Kosmos" changes. Fortunately for us as Christians, we get to rule and reign with Jesus during that time. This year, however, the Lord began to speak to me about another type of "Millennial" reign.

This revelation was that God was looking for "millennials" to reign with Him right now. He is looking for a "millennial" generation (18- to 35-year-olds) to demonstrate His righteousness in the earth. As was true with previous generations from GI, silent and baby boomers to the future Gen Z, right now, the millennials have a great opportunity to reign with Christ.

As established leaders of technology and social media, they have a unique positioning in the earth today. Their voice can be heard with an expediency and expansiveness as never before. God is calling them to be impactful forces of light in what seems to be rising darkness. May all Christian millennials this year stand strong against Satan's plan to steal a generation and be those ruling and reigning in and with Christ today.

Lightning-Bolt, God-Crowning Connections

The Lord spoke to me in a very unusual way leading into this Hebrew transitional year of 5777. The Lord has always spoken to me with signs, wonders and miracles and even with prophetic atmospheric manifestations. These have included numerous stories of hail, fire and light along with angelic visitations.

Just shortly before the transition into the year 5777 occurred, I had been ministering with Bishop Bill Hamon at a Christian International New York City Tour event. At this conference, I ministered on how God would make divine connections for us by "Vaving" (connecting) heaven to earth like Lightning Bolts. The symbol for the 5776-year, number 6, was a tent peg.

The word "Vav," or number 6, was used in Genesis 1:1 to demonstrate how God connected the heavens and the earth. In one reference, the meaning was "with lightning bolts, God would connect heaven to earth" and manifest our destinies from an unseen realm to the visible. Just as God spoke things into existence and caused things that were not to be formed from an unseen realm, so now would He establish divine connections and destinies that way. The great part of this revelation was that God would initiate these connections in the very same way He initiated the heavens and earth to be connected.

The very next week, I was out by our swimming pool, watching a thunderstorm roll in from the Gulf of Mexico. I have always been fascinated by weather phenomena and even have a lightning machine in my office. I had been told you could calculate the distance the lightning was from you by counting the seconds between the lightning flash and the sound of thunder. I was told that each second represented one mile (by the way, this is not true). So, I was counting some of the strikes to thunder and getting 5 or 6 seconds.

I was just counting the next one, almost to seven, when a massive lightning bolt came from the sky across all our palm trees and struck our carriage house apartment. It sounded like an atomic bomb went off with burning wood flying over the pool and blowing the carriage house roof apart in several places. I was standing 20 feet away, and the sound was temporarily deafening. A few seconds later, my son-in-law staggered out of the upper apartment. I said, "Look where there the lightning struck," and he motioned and said, "Oh no; you need to come inside and see what happened." When I went inside, to my amazement, the lightning had blown several holes, some up to 3 feet in diameter, on the interior walls. There were drywall sections and dust everywhere with giant burn marks on the metal components of construction. It disintegrated the main ground wire.



When the fire department came, along with our electrical contractors, they said it was the most massive lightning bolt they had ever seen. We even had a television crew come out to film the aftermath of the strike for our local TV channel. The lightning blew out all of our air conditioning units and other related electrical things. It even went up the power line and blew out the electric company's transformer.

Now, when this lightning bolt struck, I was thinking, This is great! This is God confirming the fact the He will connect destiny for us in this season of time as never before and will bring divine connections. I knew this was a prophetic confirmation that He was going to initiate some great things for us this year. As we now have moved into this 5777 Hebrew year, our lightning bolt God will crown our connections this year. As the number 7 is made from the number 6 with a crown on it in Hebrew, the 7 visually looks like a sword and prophetically becomes the "Sword of the Lord" for this year.

The Lord has always spoken to me with the number 7 in the past, and this is a great year for His voice to be heard in the Year 5777. Being born in the natural at 7:07, "born again" spiritually by reading Matthew 7:7, having a wife with a birthday on 7/7, our daughter married on 7/7/7, and even our first grandson born on a 7th, I am very expectant this year of triple 7s. The Lord spoke to me at a recent conference with Chuck Pierce that as in the natural realm triple 7s represents jackpots; that there are also "spiritual jackpots" in God's plans for us this year.

There is also a good ending for the lightning bolt story in the natural, as God can cause all things to work together for good. When our insurance agent came to inspect the damage, he said, "Whatever was plugged into an outlet needs to be replaced." Talk about turning apparent disaster to good; this was well above anything expected. Appliances, TVs, computers, garage door openers and even air conditioners shift at the sound and the lightning bolt of God.

The Army of the Lord Marching in Rank

One of the greatest keys of how God wants us to advance this year is for each member of the army of the Lord to be in unity and in rank. There is a need for five-fold ministers to know that their destiny will never be fulfilled without those who are called to impact the seven mountains of culture advancing. And vice versa, the seven mountain kingdom influencers will never fulfill their destiny apart from being in position with five-fold ministers.

This year will bring greater revelation of how these two groups, which include every believer, move as one in the earth today. God says that once more, He will shake the heaven and the earth. I believe we are in those days right now. Nations along with individuals are being shaken to eliminate those things that will not remain so that those things that will remain will be our focus.

May you arise this year of 2017 and 5777 and see that God's plan is to "Make the World Great Again." He will do that by causing the body of Christ to represent and demonstrate the triumphant King of kings and Lord of lords—Jesus—to be seen in the earth today.

Being a world changer will require us to lay our lives down for the kingdom today. May you be a vessel this year that God can use to "Make the World Great Again."

