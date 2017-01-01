Prophecy: Trump's Inauguration Signals a Time of Reconstitution for America

Diane Lake, pictured with her husband, Allen, has shared a new word from the Lord about a "season of reconstitution" that is coming for America. ( Submitted photo )

Writer, speaker, and prophetic minister Diane Lake, who co-founded Starfire Ministries with her husband Allen, released a new word at The Elijah List in which she proclaims a "season of reconstitution" is coming to America.

She wrote, in part:

Reconstitution could be defined as the act of building something up again, or anew: the process of restoring something. Paramount to this has been the preceding year of the Vav (5776), in which saints staked their claim as a sign of renewed covenant, paving the way for a new form of kingdom government to manifest in the earth—the ruling sword. (See also Matt. 10:34; Rev. 6:2-4.)

The night before the election I heard the Lord say, "It's a year for kings, crowns and royalty." This brought to mind a word I received in March when Nancy Reagan died. I felt the Lord said she brought a certain dignity and strength to the White House, and that the Reagans brought a sense (almost) of royalty to our nation—that our nation had lost a sense of dignity and respect that the Lord intended to restore.

Trump is undeniably a king in the modern cultural sense, as kings today are those who occupy mountaintops—Trump's power has been in the business mountain (or kingdom). The ultimate reconstitution involves our true King, Jesus—whom we are covenanted to as His bride. The Lord revealed to me that the door is opening (is ajar) for a new move of His presence, to be called the Bridegroom Movement—the largest move of God ever seen. (See Jer. 33:11.)

We can expect the Lord's glory to shine through like never before. God re-establishing His covenant is going to usher a movement of greater glory—expect new levels of glory, new dimensions of His presence and expansion within the prophetic. Watch for His voice to come forth from the cloud (Ex. 34:5; Luke 9:33-35).

It's a season of re-mantling for increase. Just as Elisha already had the mantle from Elijah but was re-mantled for increase when he saw Elijah caught up to heaven, faithful ones who have refused to turn back or be left behind will see increased authority. The Lord will use the voice of His servants as a sharp sword! (See 1 Kin. 19:19; 2 Kin. 2; Is. 49:2-6.)

This reconstituting also brings prophetic people new identity—the face of the prophetic is changing. Watch for new levels, new strategies and new ways of doing things. The old ways will not work anymore, but He will give you the new (Isa. 42:9).

