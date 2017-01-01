President Trump: McCain and Graham Want to 'Start World War 3'

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to slam U.S. Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for their stances on immigration, saying they want to start World War 3. ( Reuters photo )

There's a reason former presidential candidates U.S. Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are collectively referred to as "McGrahamnesty."

They prefer the globalist open-borders policies that have weighed down our nation's welfare system, taken jobs away from everyday Americans and created national security issues related to radical Islamic terrorism. And after they took issue with his refugee program executive order, President Donald Trump had little problem reminding the public of where they stand.

He took to his favorite forum, Twitter, and wrote:

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong—they are sadly weak on immigration. The two Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.

The joint statement Trump refers to states:

Our government has a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation.

It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump's executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice and Homeland Security.

Such a hasty process risks harmful results. We should not stop green-card holders from returning to the country they call home. We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children.

Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.

