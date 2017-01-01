50 House Republicans Have One Request of President Trump

A group of 50 House Republicans did an end-around of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), pictured last week at the GOP Retreat in Philadelphia with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, to deliver a request to the president. ( Reuters photo )

A group of 50 House Republicans circumvented their caucus leadership and appealed directly to President Donald Trump last week with one simple request:

Tell IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, "You're fired."

The Washington Examiner is reporting that House Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.) was to personally deliver the message to the president. He had been responsible for circulating the letter to obtain signatures.

The Examiner reports:

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, first drew up impeachment articles against the taxman in Oct. 2015. Since then, conservatives have accused Koskinen of interfering with a congressional investigation and abetting the of the continued targeting of conservative nonprofits.

Walker's letter reintroduces that issue in the new 115th Congress, slamming the IRS for "improperly targeting conservative groups" and failing to "demonstrate that officials have definitively ceased targeting conservative groups." And he's building on last year's failed impeachment effort launched by the House Freedom Caucus.

"The consideration of the impeachment of IRS Commissioner John Koskinen in the House in late 2016 was a clear indication that Congress and the American people have no confidence in Commissioner Koskinen or his ability to discharge his duties," Walker writes.

Click here to read the entire report.

