Recap: President Trump's First 7 Days

President Donald Trump's accomplishments during his first week in office are remarkable. ( Reuters photo )

The Hill, the newspaper of record for Capitol Hill, described President Donald Trump's first week in office as "dizzying."

Perhaps they ignored the countless times White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the liberal mainstream media in the days leading up to Inauguration Day last week that there would be a "flurry of activity" following the president's swearing-in ceremony. But even for those who were prepared for significant accomplishment, his first week in office has been a lot to take in.

Here's a summary:

Executive Orders

Minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal

Expediting environmental reviews and approvals for high-priority infrastructure projects

Directing executive departments and agencies to employ all lawful means to enforce the immigration laws of the United States

Directing executive departments and agencies to deploy all lawful means to secure the nation's southern border, to prevent further illegal immigration into the United States, and to repatriate illegal aliens swiftly, consistently and humanely

Directives

Regulatory freeze pending review

Reinstating "The Mexico City Policy" to ban taxpayer funding of international abortion programs

Withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and agreement

Hiring freeze for all executive branch offices and agencies

Requiring the use of American-made equipment and materials in the construction and repair of all pipelines in the U.S.

Inviting TransCanada to resubmit its request for the Keystone XL Pipeline project and ordering an expeditious review

Ordering the expeditious review and permitting as allowed by law for the Dakota Access Pipeline project

Streamlining permitting and reducing regulatory burdens for domestic (U.S.) manufacturing

Proclamations

National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28) — "As our country celebrates National School Choice Week, I encourage parents to evaluate the educational opportunities available for their children. I also encourage state lawmakers and federal lawmakers to expand school choice for millions of additional students."

Nominations

President Trump submitted the following nominations to the U.S. Senate for its advice and consent, as required by the Constitution of the United States:

Terry Branstad, of Iowa, to be ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the People's Republic of China.

Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., of Florida, to be secretary of housing and urban development.

Elaine L. Chao, of Kentucky, to be secretary of transportation.

Jay Clayton, of New York, to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission for a term expiring June 5, 2021, vice Daniel M. Gallagher, Jr. (term expired).

Daniel Coats, of Indiana, to be director of national intelligence; vice James R. Clapper, Jr.

Elisabeth Prince DeVos, of Michigan, to be secretary of education.

David Friedman, of New York, to be ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Israel.

Nikki R. Haley, of South Carolina, to be the representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, with the rank and status of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, and the representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations.

Nikki R. Haley, of South Carolina, to be representative of the United States of America to the sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations during her tenure of service as representative of the United States of America to the United Nations.

John F. Kelly, of Virginia, to be secretary of homeland security.

Robert Lighthizer, of Florida, to be United States trade representative, with the rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

James Mattis, of Washington, to be secretary of defense.

Linda E. McMahon, of Connecticut, to be administrator of the Small Business Administration; vice Maria Contreras-Sweet, resigned.

Steven T. Mnuchin, of California, to be secretary of the treasury.

Steven T. Mnuchin, of California, to be United States governor of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, United States governor of the African Development Fund and United States governor of the Asian Development Bank; vice Jacob Joseph Lew, resigned.

Steven T. Mnuchin, of California, to be United States governor of the International Monetary Fund, United States governor of the African Development Bank, United States governor of the Inter-American Development Bank and United States governor of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a term of five years; vice Jacob Joseph Lew, resigned.

James Richard Perry, of Texas, to be secretary of energy.

Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency, vice John Owen Brennan.

Thomas Price, of Georgia, to be secretary of health and human services.

Scott Pruitt, of Oklahoma, to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Andrew F. Puzder, of Tennessee, to be secretary of labor.

Todd M. Ricketts, of Illinois, to be deputy secretary of commerce.

Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., of Florida, to be secretary of commerce.

Jeff Sessions, of Alabama, to be attorney general.

David J. Shulkin, of Pennsylvania, to be secretary of veterans affairs.

Rex W. Tillerson, of Texas, to be secretary of state.

Seema Verma, of Indiana, to be administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; vice Marilyn B. Tavenner.

Vincent Viola, of New York, to be secretary of the Army; vice Eric Kenneth Fanning.

Heather Wilson, of South Dakota, to be secretary of the Air Force.

Ryan Zinke, of Montana, to be secretary of the interior.

Speeches

At CIA Headquarters — "I believe that this group is going to be one of the most important groups in this country toward making us safe, toward making us winners again, toward ending all of the problems. We have so many problems that are interrelated that we don't even think of, but interrelated to the kind of havoc and fear that this sick group of people has caused. So I can only say that I am with you 1,000 percent."

At the RNC Winter Retreat — "I am honored to be your partner in this amazing quest. I am privileged to stand with you shoulder to shoulder as we work every single day to make America great again."

Communications With Foreign Leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — "to discuss ways to advance and strengthen the U.S.-Israel special relationship, and security and stability in the Middle East."

And that was just his first seven days—from 12 p.m. EST Friday, Jan. 20, to 11:59 a.m. EST Friday, Jan. 27. There are still 1,454 days to go—in his first term.

