Christian Athletes: Supreme Court Decision Could Have a Domino Affect

With the U.S. Supreme Court about to hear oral arguments in the case of a 17-year-old Virginia girl who thinks she is a boy and wants to use boys' bathrooms and shower facilities, 4 Winds Christian Athletics President Steve McConkey has decided to weigh in.

In 2003, McConkey said, his organization opposed the International Olympic Committee's decision to allow transgenders to compete openly in the Olympics, and in so doing, he was all alone. That was hardly the end of the "trans rights agenda," though. From there, it spread to high school athletics associations all across the country.

His primary concern is Title IX, which in 1973 allowed women to compete in college athletics. The purpose of the law was to prohibit discrimination against women, but in 2014, the Obama administration moved beyond the biological sexes and announced unilaterally that it also applied to "gender identity."

Now, a person can use the bathroom of his or her choice plus compete on any team he or she may choose, too. Christian universities now have exemptions to Title IX's transgender policies, but LGBT activists are just waiting for the Supreme Court's ruling to prepare lawsuits against Christian universities.

"The coming transgender Supreme Court ruling will have a domino effect," McConkey said. "If the Supreme Court rules in favor of allowing transgenders in any locker room of their choice, Christian universities will eventually be forced to allow transgenders on all teams, forcing our children to shower with transgenders."

