Christian Freedom International Cheers Trump's Executive Order

Yazidis are an ethnic minority in northern Iraq and face genocide at the hands of ISIS. ( Reuters photo )

President Donald Trump's decision to sign an executive order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days for a full review of the application and adjudication process has been met with some bitter responses from some Christian groups.

But Christian Freedom International, an interdenominational human rights organization for religious liberty, issued a statement of support Thursday. In the statement, the organization's president, Jim Jacobson, said:

"This means that persecuted Christians will finally be considered for resettlement. Under the Obama administration, persecuted Christians from Syria, Iraq and elsewhere were either essentially ignored or flatly denied consideration for resettlement to the U.S. The Trump administration has given hope to persecuted Christians that their cases will finally be considered."

After the 120-day review by the departments of state and homeland security, and additional measures are put into place to ensure the security and welfare of Americans, the refugee program will prioritize religious and ethnic minorities. In the Middle East, Christians are a minority religion facing genocide but were abandoned under the Obama administration.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.