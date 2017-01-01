WATCH: President Trump Rebukes Mainstream Media for Ignoring March for Life

A pro-life protester on the National Mall. ( March For Life/Instagram )

President Donald Trump rebuked mainstream media networks for ignoring pro-life rallies in favor of progressive marches.

In a press briefing, a reporter asked Trump his opinion on the Women's March, which was the largest protest in U.S. history with 470,000 to 680,000 participants in D.C., alone.

But Trump wasn't interested in their numbers.

"The crowds were large," Trump replied. "But you're going to have a large crowd on Friday too, which is mostly pro-life people. You're going to have a lot of people coming on Friday. And I will say this, and I didn't realize this, but I was told you will have a very large crowd of people. I don't know as large or larger—some people say it's going to be larger—pro-life people. And they say the press doesn't cover them."

Watch the video to see for yourself.

