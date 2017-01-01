Why Dr. James Dobson Is Praising President Trump Now

Dr. James Dobson has praised President Trump and the House of Representatives for adopting legislation to ban taxpayer funding of abortion. ( Video Screenshot Image )

Following President Donald Trump's decision to sign an executive order reinstating the "Mexico City Policy" that prohibits U.S. foreign aid dollars from being used to fund abortion, and the House of Representatives voting to pass H.R. 7, Dr. James Dobson issued the following statement:

Already President Trump has signaled his commitment to defend the lives of the unborn by reinstating the Mexico City Policy—a policy banning government funding of foreign pro-abortion groups like the International Planned Parenthood Federation. This decision keeps him squarely in the tradition of the last three Republican presidents before him. In contrast, then-President Barack Obama rescinded the Mexico City Policy, just as President Clinton did before him. President Trump's reinstatement of the policy was a critically important first step in prohibiting American taxpayer dollars supporting any organization, foreign or domestic, that would use those resources to fund the killing of unborn children or to otherwise thinly conceal their pro-abortion activities as an alternative means of "family planning." This proved a precursor of things to come, for while still celebrating the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, I was encouraged to hear the House of Representatives voted to pass H.R. 7. If passed by the Senate, this law will permanently ban taxpayer money from funding abortions. H.R. 7, if approved by Congress and signed into law by Trump—who has already said he would—would made the so-called "Hyde Amendment" a permanent fixture of federal law. The Hyde Amendment prohibits federal monies from being used to fund abortion domestically.

The House passed the bill by a 227-188 vote.

"I'm calling upon every American concerned for the life of the unborn to immediately call their senators' offices, and urge them to vote for the Senate version of House Bill HR 7, perhaps even before this week's March for Life, when millions upon millions of Americans in Washington, D.C., and throughout the nation will affirm their commitment to life," Dobson added. "The Senate bill will require 60 votes, and so it is imperative that Americans put pressure on their United States senators, today."

Dobson also turned to the matter of the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. Trump, who has promised to fill the spot with someone "in the mold" of Scalia—who took an "originalist" view of the Constitution—said he will announce his nominee next Thursday.

"I strongly urge the Trump administration to carry through with its promise to appoint the next Supreme Court Justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia," Dobson said. "I pray that these bold actions, taken in succession, will result in a dramatic reduction in the number of abortions and will ultimately lead to overturning the scourge ofRoe v. Wade once and for all."

