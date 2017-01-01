House Government Oversight Chair: 'The Investigation Continues'

After cameras at the Trump-Pence inauguration caught House Government Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shaking hands, the congressman felt obliged to share what he said during their brief exchange. ( Video Screenshot Image )

Cue the left's outrage.

Minutes after the swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump, as dignitaries on the stage were leaving, the cameras caught an exchange between U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Committee on Government Oversight & Reform, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The exchange seemed cordial, but afterward, the congressman explained what he had said to the former first lady.

"So pleased she is not the president," he wrote while sharing a screenshot of the exchange on his Instagram account. "I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues."

The investigation he referenced is the one looking into Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure at the State Department. Although Trump had said he wouldn't pursue further criminal investigation, he can't control what Chaffetz does with his committee's resources or what the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General does following its own investigation of "the investigation" conducted by the FBI.

It would seem the congressman is keen to dig deeper into the email scandal and to discover whether or not classified material was mishandled in the process.

